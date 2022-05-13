Rileyville man dies from injuries in collision with Mack truck in Page County
A two-vehicle crash on Route 340 in Page County on Wednesday claimed the life of a Rileyville man.
A 2005 Ford F-150 was attempting a left turn onto Route 340 from a private drive when it collided with a southbound 2014 Mack truck at 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to Virginia State Police.
The driver of the Ford, James W. Mann, Jr., 75, of Rileyville, suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to Page Memorial Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Mann was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Mack, a 54-year-old male, of Shenandoah, was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.