Richmond upsets VCU in A-10 Tournament: Loss could burst Rams’ NCAA bubble

A late VCU rally came up short in a 75-64 loss to Richmond on Friday in the A-10 Tournament quarterfinals.

The loss could prove devastating to the Rams’ NCAA Tournament hopes.

Senior forward Vince Williams Jr. scored a team-high 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds for VCU (21-9).

KeShawn Curry had 14 points and five rebounds, shooting an efficient 5-of-8 from the field.

Ace Baldwin Jr. was the third Ram in double figures with 12 points and a team-high seven assists.

Jacob Gilyard scored 32 points and shot 7-of-12 from 3-point range for Richmond (21-12).

Richmond went 26-of-32 at the free throw line while the Rams shot just 6-of-9. The Spiders were 20-of-23 from the charity strip in the second half while VCU was 4-of-7.

The Spiders shot 47 percent (9-of-19) from 3-point range, the highest shooting percentage by a VCU opponent this season. VCU shot just 8-of-22 from behind the arc.