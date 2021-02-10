Richmond to host St. Mary’s on Sunday, visit VCU on Wednesday

Published Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, 12:46 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Schedule changes for the Richmond men’s basketball program were announced on Wednesday, with the Spiders now slated to host St. Mary’s College on Sunday at 6 p.m. at the Robins Center and visit VCU on Feb. 17 at 7 p.m.

The Feb. 17 game vs VCU, part of the Richmond Area Honda Dealers Capital City Classic, was originally scheduled to be at the Robins Center.

Instead, the Spiders will travel to VCU next week and then host the Rams on March 6, with tip-off time to be determined.

Richmond resumed partial team workouts on Tuesday after pausing all program activities on Jan. 31. The Spiders expect to resume full team activities on Friday.

Sunday’s game will be the first between Richmond and St. Mary’s, which competes in the D3 Coast-to-Coast Conference.

“We wanted to get our team back to competition as soon as possible,” UR coach Chris Mooney said. “I want to thank St. Mary’s for adjusting its schedule and we are looking forward to playing on Sunday.”

Broadcast information for Sunday’s game is still to be determined and will be posted on RichmondSpiders.com when available.

Wednesday’s game at VCU will tip at 7 p.m. and be nationally televised on CBS Sports Network. Both games can be heard on ESPN Richmond, with Bob Black handling play-by-play duties and Greg Beckwith providing analysis.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments