Richmond to face NC State in Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout

Richmond will take on North Carolina State in the Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout on Dec. 17 in Charlotte, N.C., the Basketball Hall of Fame announced Thursday.

The Spiders-Wolfpack game will be part of a one-day quadruple header at the Spectrum Center, home to the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets. The other matchups will be Virginia Tech vs St. Bonaventure, Charlotte vs Wake Forest, and East Carolina vs Liberty. Game times, ticket information, and television broadcast details will be announced at a later date.

“We’re thrilled to be a part of the Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout,” said Richmond head coach Chris Mooney. “Finding high-quality games to fill our non-conference schedule is one of our top priorities and one of our most challenging tasks each offseason. Having the chance to play North Carolina State at an NBA venue like the Spectrum Center is a great opportunity, and our entire program is looking forward to facing the Wolfpack in Charlotte.”

This will be the fifth meeting between Richmond and NC State, with the Wolfpack holding a 4-0 record in the previous four meetings. That includes an 82-74 win over the Spiders in Raleigh, N.C. on Nov. 27, 2014, the only game between the teams during Mooney’s 16 seasons at Richmond.

The Spiders have won their last two games vs ACC opponents, defeating Boston College 64-44 at the Robins Center on Nov. 30, 2019 and beating Wake Forest 84-74 at home on Dec. 1, 2018, a victory that moved Mooney past Dick Tarrant for the most wins by a head coach in Richmond history, with 240. The Spiders have defeated a power-conference opponent in 14 of Mooney’s 16 seasons at Richmond, including wins vs Kentucky and Vanderbilt of the SEC last season.

