Richmond shut out at Harrisburg, 4-0: Squirrels have now lost five of their last six

The Richmond Flying Squirrels were held to three hits in a 4-0 shutout loss to the Harrisburg Senators on Sunday afternoon at FNB Field.

The Flying Squirrels (42-42, 9-6), the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, have dropped five of their last six and lost two of three in the series against the Senators (38-45, 7-8), the Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals.

The Senators took a 1-0 lead in the third inning. Jacob Young singled and a fielding error by Vaun Brown in left field allowed Onix Vega to score.

Carson Whisenhunt (Loss, 0-1), making his first start for the Flying Squirrels since July 2, allowed one unearned run over three innings with three strikeouts.

In the sixth, Lucius Fox led off with a double and later scored on a single by Frankie Tostado. The next batter, Trey Lipscomb, added an RBI double to extend the Senators’ lead to 3-0.

Tostado doubled in the eighth and came in to score on a groundout by James Wood to extend Harrisburg’s lead to 4-0.

Harrisburg starter Mitchell Parker (Win, 6-4) allowed one hit over seven scoreless innings and struck out eight.

Nick Zwack struck out eight batters over a season-high five innings, allowing three runs.

The Flying Squirrels begin a six-game series against the RubberDucks at Canal Park on Tuesday afternoon. Left-hander John Michael Bertrand will start for Richmond in his Double-A debut and right-hander Hunter Stanley (3-6, 4.66) will start for Akron. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. in Akron.

After this nine-game road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond on Tuesday, July 25 to begin a six-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. Tickets and promotions information are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.