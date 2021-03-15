Richmond selected for 2021 NIT, will face Toledo on Wednesday

Richmond is a two seed in the 2021 NIT and will face Toledo in the first round of the event on Wednesday.

Richmond (13-8) will face Toledo (21-8), the regular-season champions in the Mid-American Conference, in the first round at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

The game will be televised nationally on ESPN2.

The winner will advance to face either Saint Louis or Mississippi State on Thursday, March 25.

It will be Richmond’s 10th appearance in the NIT and first since 2017, when the Spiders advanced to the quarterfinals.

“I’m thrilled to have the chance to continue our season,” Richmond coach Chris Mooney said. “I want to thank the NIT for selecting us, and I’m looking forward to our matchup with Toledo, who has had an outstanding year. We’ve got a lot of work to do over the next three days, but I’m looking forward to having another opportunity to compete with this team.”

