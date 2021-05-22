Richmond scores seven straight, runs away from Bowie on Friday night

A pair of three-run home runs and seven unanswered runs propelled the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 9-4 victory over the Bowie Baysox Friday night at The Diamond.

After the Baysox (11-4) took an early lead, the Flying Squirrels (10-6) stormed back with seven straight runs.

Trailing, 4-2, in the fifth, Heliot Ramos cranked a three-run home run, his third of the season, off Steven Klimek (Loss, 1-1), giving the Flying Squirrels a 5-4 lead.

Ramos later padded the lead for the Flying Squirrels, 6-4, in the seventh inning with an RBI double that scored Bryan Torres from first.

Later in the seventh, David Villar launched a three-run homer to left field that extended the Richmond advantage to 9-4. Villar now leads the Flying Squirrels in home runs on the season.

The Baysox took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on an RBI single by Willy Yahn.

The Flying Squirrels struck back in the third inning to take the lead, 2-1, when Andy Sugilio legged out an infield single and a throwing error allowed two runs to score.

Baysox center fielder Jalyen Ferguson tied the game, 2-2, with a solo home run in the fourth inning.

Bowie took the lead back, 4-2, in the fifth inning with Patrick Dorrian’s two-run homer to right field.

Tristan Beck (Win, 2-2) finished his fourth start of the year with 5.0 innings of work, allowing five hits, four runs and three walks with seven strikeouts.

Joey Marciano and Norwith Gudino (Save, 3) combined for 4.0 innings of work and retired 11 consecutive Baysox hitters.

The Flying Squirrels will face the Baysox Saturday night for game five of the series with a 6:05 p.m. first pitch. Left-hander Sam Long (0-0, 3.27) will take the mound for Richmond opposed by Bowie right-hander David Lebron (1-0, 5.40).

Saturday is a Salute to Truckers presented by Victory Trucking & Transport at The Diamond, celebrating all things big rigs, long-hauling and logistics in Funnville. Saturday’s game is sold out.

Limited tickets remain for Sunday afternoon on Family Yoga Day with a Nutzy Namaste youth t-shirt giveaway for the first 500 fans 14 and younger presented by Kings Dominion. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. with right-hander Sean Hjelle (1-0, 5.25) expected for Richmond against right-hander D.L. Hall (1-0, 3.75) for Bowie.

Tickets for Sunday are available online at Squirrelsbaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

