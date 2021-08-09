Richmond releases non-conference hoops schedule

Published Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, 7:12 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Richmond men’s basketball program announced its full 2021-2022 non-conference schedule Monday.

The Spiders 13-game non-conference slate includes six matchups against teams from the top 100 of the NCAA’s final NET rankings and 10 games versus opponents with winning records last season.

“I’m extremely proud that we have constructed a championship-level non-conference schedule for this season, especially in light of the scheduling difficulties that all schools have faced over the last 18 months,” said head coach Chris Mooney. “This is a demanding slate of games and we are going to do everything possible between now and November to ensure that we’re ready to meet the challenge.”

The highlight of Richmond’s non-conference schedule is four neutral-site games that will pit the Spiders against three power-conference teams and one of the country’s best mid-major programs:

On Nov. 12, Richmond will face Utah State from the Mountain West Conference in Annapolis, Md. as part of the Veterans Classic at the U.S. Naval Academy.

The Spiders will take on Maryland from the Big Ten and either Louisville of the ACC or Mississippi State from the SEC at the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship in Nassau, Bahamas on Nov. 25 and 27.

On Dec. 17, Richmond will play North Carolina State from the ACC at the Hall of Fame Shootout in Charlotte, N.C. as part of a one-day quadruple header at the Spectrum Center, home to the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets.

In addition to four neutral-site games, Richmond will play six home games and three road games during its non-conference season.

The Spiders will open the 2021-2022 season at home against NC Central on Nov. 9 as UR begins its season-long celebration of 50 seasons at the Robins Center. Following its trip to Annapolis for the Veterans Classic, UR will host Georgia State on Nov. 16.

Richmond will travel to Iowa to take on Drake on Nov. 20. The Bulldogs are one of three 2021 NCAA Tournament teams Richmond will face during its non-conference schedule.

Following a home game vs Hofstra on Nov. 22, the Spiders will fly to the Bahamas for the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship, the start of four straight games away from home for UR. On Dec. 1, Richmond will visit Wofford before returning to Iowa to face Northern Iowa on Dec. 5.

Three of Richmond’s final four non-conference games will be at the Robins Center, starting with a Dec. 11 date vs Toledo prior to the Spiders trip to Charlotte to face NC State. UR’s non-conference schedule will conclude with home games against Old Dominion on Dec. 19 and Bucknell on Dec. 22.

Tip-off times and broadcast information for Richmond’s non-conference games will be announced at a later date.

The Spiders will return 15 of their 16 players from the 2020-2021 season, when UR finished 14-9 and advanced to the NIT Quarterfinals. That includes four 1,000-point scorers who elected to use their additional year of eligibility from COVID-19 to return to Richmond for a fifth season of competition: Nathan Cayo, Jacob Gilyard, Grant Golden, and Nick Sherod.

Richmond Athletics is currently accepting deposits for new season tickets for the upcoming season. Deposits may be placed here. Seating priority for new season ticket holders will be determined by the date of deposit and the seating process will begin in early September. Richmond’s Atlantic 10 schedule is expected to be announced early in the fall semester.