Richmond records largest come-from-behind win of season in 9-7 victory

The Richmond Flying Squirrels scored seven consecutive runs to overcome a five-run deficit to top the Erie SeaWolves, 9-7, on Saturday at The Diamond.

It was the largest come-from-behind-win of the season for Richmond (36-60, 13-16).

Erie built a 4-0 lead with a pair of two-run homers against left-hander Caleb Baragar, one from Kody Eaves in the second inning and one from Isaac Paredes in the third inning. The SeaWolves extended their lead in the fifth when Daniel Pinero led off with a double and later scored on a single by Chace Numata.

The Flying Squirrels charged back in the bottom of the fourth, scoring four runs on three hits and three walks. After Bryce Johnson singled to break up Anthony Castro’s perfect game, Richmond loaded the bases on back-to-back walks. Jacob Heyward laced a 2-0 pitch from Castro over Sergio Alcantara’s head at shortstop to bring in the Flying Squirrels’ first run. Zach Houchins followed with an RBI groundout before Castro walked Ryan Howard to load the bases for Jonah Arenado. He ripped Castro’s first offering off Paredes’ glove at third base to plate Ryder Jones and cut the deficit to 5-3. Following a pitching change, Gio Brusa brought home the final run of the inning on a fielder’s choice by beating out a relay throw to first on a potential inning-ending double play.

Richmond rallied with two outs in the fifth to tie the game. After Jones singled and Heyward walked, Houchins singled through the left side to bring home Jones.

The Flying Squirrels took the lead in the sixth on a two-out double from Johnson. With Brusa at first, Johnson drove the first pitch he saw from Sandy Baez into the left-center field gap to put Richmond up, 6-5. Peter Maris followed with an RBI single to extend the lead to 7-5.

The SeaWolves knotted the score in the seventh after loading the bases on a walk, hit-by-pitch and an error. With one out, Tyler Cyr induced a potential inning-ending double-play grounder to shortstop, but Jones dropped Maris’ relay throw to first base, allowing Numata to score behind Alcantara to tie the game.

Richmond leapt back in front in the eighth inning against Nolan Blackwood (Loss, 5-3). After Howard led off with a single, Johneshwy Fargas entered the game as a pinch-runner. Arenado hit a potential double-play grounder to third base, but Kody Eaves dropped the throw to second base to allow Fargas to reach second safely and advance to third. The ball trickled into center field where Jose Azocar bobbled it, allowing Fargas to scored and Arenado to reach third base. Brusa followed with a sacrifice fly to left to extend Richmond’s lead to 9-7.

After Caleb Simpson (Win, 1-1) polished off the eighth inning for Cyr, Raffi Vizcaino (Save, 4) entered in the ninth to close out the game. The SeaWolves put the tying run at first after a leadoff triple and a walk, but Vizcaino retired the next three batters he faced to end the game. He recorded the final out by striking out Pinero swinging with a 100 mph fastball.

The Flying Squirrels complete their series against the Erie SeaWolves on Sunday when right-hander Alfred Gutierrez (6-4, 4.22 ERA) is slated to face right-hander Casey Mize (6-0, 1.21 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m., and coverage begins with the Flying Squirrels Pregame Warmup at 12:35 p.m. on Sports Radio 910 the Fan and 105.1 FM.

The Amazing Tyler makes his debut in Funnville on Sunday with a balancing act you have to see to believe. Fans can watch as The Amazing Tyler balances ladders, shoes, drinks and other objects on his face. Gates open at Noon.

Sunday is also Richmond Spiders Day. Get posters, schedules and enter for a chance to win prizes courtesy of University of Richmond Athletics.

Every Sunday in Funnville, families are invited down to the field to play catch in the outfield from 12:15-12:35 PM presented by Nesquik. Fans can enter the field through the Section 107-108 field gate near the first base dugout.

Kids 14 & younger can run the bases following Sunday’s game, presented by Richmond Family Magazine. Kids who want to run the bases are asked the line up at the Section 107-108 field gate near the first base dugout at the conclusion of the game.

For tickets or more information, call 804-359-3866 (FUNN), visit SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets or stop by the Flying Squirrels box office.

Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.







