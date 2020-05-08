Richmond Raceway prepping for NASCAR return in September

Richmond is officially out as far as the spring NASCAR schedule is concerned, but Richmond Raceway is gearing up for a return in September.

“There will be brighter and healthier days ahead in the greater Richmond region when NASCAR returns to Richmond Raceway for the NASCAR Playoff Race Weekend on Sept. 11-12. We look forward to NASCAR’s best getting back on the track at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, May 17 as we launch a new countdown to the return of racing in RVA this fall,” Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier said Friday.

NASCAR had been scheduled to make its first run through Richmond in April, but that race was among those postponed as a result of the COVID-19 lockdowns then in effect.

The racing series is returning next weekend with its first race in two months, at Darlington Raceway, with the Coca-Cola 600 race going off as scheduled a week later in Charlotte.

Ticketholders for the Richmond spring NASCAR Cup Series race may elect to receive a credit for the full amount plus an additional 20% of the total amount paid to apply towards future race events, including, but not limited to, grandstand seating, camping, fan hospitality, and FanGrounds passes.

The 120 percent event credit can be used in a single transaction during the remainder of the 2020 season and entire 2021 season for a NASCAR-sanctioned event at any NASCAR-owned tracks, subject to availability.

The Sept. 11-12 race weekend will include the second race of the first round of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs for the ninth annual Federated Auto Parts 400 on Saturday, Sept. 12.

Richmond will also host the Go Bowling 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series Regular Season Championship race on Friday, Sept. 11.

NASCAR tickets are available for purchase in-person at the Richmond Ticket Office, via phone at 866-455-7223, or online at richmondraceway.com.

