Richmond pressures George Mason into 19 turnovers in 77-57 win

Richmond forced 19 George Mason turnovers and used an 11-2 second half run to create separation on its way to a 77-57 win in Fairfax on Saturday.

“I thought (ball pressure) was the most important part of the game,” said Spiders head coach Chris Mooney. “I thought the ball pressure and our ball-screen defense was excellent. That was our most complete defensive game.”

Richmond (9-3, 3-1 A-10) opened the game on a 16-5 run and led by as many as 14 before Mason (5-5, 1-3 A-10) got to within nine, 35-26, at the half.

The Patriots would get as close as four at 46-42 with 13 minutes to play, but the Spiders responded with an 11-2 run to build its lead back to 13 and never trailed by fewer than 10 down the stretch.

Richmond’s 20-point margin of victory was its largest this season.

“You have to be able to sustain and execute offensively and defensively against a really good team,” Mason coach Dave Paulsen said. “While I was pleased with the run to get the game to four, I was really disappointed in how we executed from there. We need to have a better overall level of collective toughness.”

Mason’s 19 turnovers led to 31 points by the Spiders, the most by Richmond since November 2019 against Vanderbilt (34).

UR’s Grant Golden led all players with 18 points and 10 rebounds for his 16th career double-double. The Spiders senior passed mentor T.J. Cline for eighth on Richmond’s career points list. He also moved into sixth place on Richmond’s career rebounds list, moving ahead of Mike Perry.

Forward Tyler Burton added 17 points and eight rebounds and guard Jacob Gilyard scored 15 points while leading all players with five assists and five steals.

“To be the offensive team that we know we can be we need scoring from all levels,” Golden said. “We need guys scoring inside. We need guys slashing. We need our shooters knocking down shots. … When we’re able to do that it’s really hard for teams to guard us.”

Mason wraps up its three-game homestand with a Wednesday night contest vs. La Salle. The contest is scheduled to tip at 7 p.m. and will air on ESPN+.

Richmond is scheduled to return to action Saturday at the Robins Center against VCU. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.

Story by Chris Graham

