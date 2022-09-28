Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
richmond police lead search for missing woman with history of suicide attempts
Local

Richmond: Police lead search for missing woman with history of suicide attempts

Staff/Wire
Last updated:

Katherine EngleRichmond Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing 58-year-old Katherine Engle.

Engle was last seen on Sept. 21 at 9:15 p.m. in the ER of the Retreat Hospital in Richmond. She was wearing gray sweatpants and a black shirt.

Engle suffers from mental health issues, including a history of suicide attempts. She has a mole on the bottom left side of her lip and scars on her left wrist.

She s 5’4”, 185 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has any information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Richmond City Police Department/4th Precinct at (804)-646-4105.

 

Staff/Wire

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected] Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPandora and YouTube.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

VMI Athletics

Men’s Soccer: VMI gets goals from Petrusevski, Martin, in 2-0 defeat of Mary Baldwin
Chris Graham
,

Nelson County: Traffic detour at U.S. 250/Route 151 lifted two days ahead of schedule
Staff/Wire

The traffic detour at the roundabout construction project at U.S. 250 and Route 151 in Nelson County was lifted Tuesday evening, nearly two days ahead of schedule.

washington commanders

Slow-w-w-w starts: Washington Commanders need to address sluggish first-half offense
Chris Graham

The Washington Commanders managed just 106 yards of offense in the first halves of its losses to Detroit and Philadelphia the past two weeks.

The Community Table Lexington
,

Rockbridge County: The Community Table reopens for in-person dining
Crystal Graham
tony elliott
,

UVA coach Tony Elliott: ‘We’ll have a plan’ for playing game through Hurricane Ian
Chris Graham
Dukes of Hazzard

‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star Tom Wopat hosts meet and greet events at Cooter’s Place in Luray
Crystal Graham
us politics
,

Manchin drops request to include expedited review for energy projects in funding bill
Chris Graham