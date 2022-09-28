Richmond: Police lead search for missing woman with history of suicide attempts

Richmond Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing 58-year-old Katherine Engle.

Engle was last seen on Sept. 21 at 9:15 p.m. in the ER of the Retreat Hospital in Richmond. She was wearing gray sweatpants and a black shirt.

Engle suffers from mental health issues, including a history of suicide attempts. She has a mole on the bottom left side of her lip and scars on her left wrist.

She s 5’4”, 185 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has any information regarding her whereabouts, contact the Richmond City Police Department/4th Precinct at (804)-646-4105.