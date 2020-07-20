Richmond Performing Arts Alliance, Westminster Canterbury Richmond present Legends Livestream Series

Richmond Performing Arts Alliance and Westminster Canterbury Richmond are parterning to present the Legends Livestream Series.

The one-hour concert series will emanate from the Sara Belle November Theater at Westminster Canterbury Richmond and live-streamed into your home via YouTube.

Tickets for the livestreaming experience are just $15 per household or $40 for a subscription to all three performances.

Each performance will be livestreamed at 7:30 p.m. and also available for viewing for one week after each performance. A link to the YouTube performance will be sent to ticket buyers via email one week in advance of the performance(s) purchased.

Tickets for the Legends Livestream Series are on sale now, and can be purchased online at https://LegendsLive.givesmart.com or by calling Programming and Marketing Coordinator, Jacquie O’Connor at (804) 916-9291.

Featured artists

Shannon Gibson Brown: Thursday, Aug. 27 Join Shannon Gibson Brown and pianist Joshua Wortham on a journey back in time with the songs of Virginia’s own Patsy Cline. You’ll catch yourself humming along to some familiar tunes like “Crazy”, “I Fall to Pieces”, “Back in Baby’s Arms” and more.

Join Shannon Gibson Brown and pianist Joshua Wortham on a journey back in time with the songs of Virginia’s own Patsy Cline. You’ll catch yourself humming along to some familiar tunes like “Crazy”, “I Fall to Pieces”, “Back in Baby’s Arms” and more. Felicia Curry: Friday, Sept. 11 Enjoy an evening with award-winning singer and actress, Felicia Curry and pianist Anthony Smith where stories will be shared, truths will be told, sing-alongs will be encouraged and joy will be found.

Enjoy an evening with award-winning singer and actress, Felicia Curry and pianist Anthony Smith where stories will be shared, truths will be told, sing-alongs will be encouraged and joy will be found. Robyn O’Neill: Saturday, Oct. 10 Richmond legend Robyn O’Neill and pianist Anthony Williams are pulling out the trunk and dusting off their favorite show tunes! Join us for some standards from the Golden Age of Musical Theatre, including songs by Irving Berlin, Rodgers & Hammerstein, and Jules Stein and some newer hits.

