Richmond Performing Arts Alliance releases 10-year impact report

Published Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020, 8:08 am

Richmond Performing Arts Alliance has released its 10-Year Impact Report – a comprehensive report highlighting information on the people served, events and performances hosted in its venues (Dominion Energy Center and Altria Theater), its BrightLights Education Initiatives, and the resulting economic impact on the Richmond region.

Over the past 10 years, RPAA has been a catalyst for uplifting the local arts community and elevating the role of arts education in local school systems. RPAA continues to support today’s artists by cultivating diverse arts experiences, nurture tomorrow’s artists through programming and experiences that deepen their connection to the arts, and provide spaces for the arts to thrive by supporting Richmond’s premier historical venues.

A few highlights from the report include:

RPAA has invested nearly $3 million in providing arts education opportunities to the region, largely at no cost to families or schools, through its BrightLights Education Initiatives.

Over 2.7 million patrons have enjoyed ticketed performances at Altria Theater and Dominion Energy Center over the past decade.

Since 2009 the venues of RPAA have generated $8,460,788 in admissions tax revenue for the City of Richmond.

RPAA partners with 11 local arts organizations that form the Resident Companies of Dominion Energy Center and Altria Theater. The extensive programming and outreach provided by this diverse group includes serving over one million youth in the Richmond Region over the past decade.

For more information on RPAA’s artistic programming, BrightLights Education Initiatives, and historic venues visit rpaalliance.com.

