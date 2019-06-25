Richmond loses: But Squirrels welcome 4 millionth fan

The Richmond Flying Squirrels led through four innings but fell, 5-2, to the Altoona Curve on Monday at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels welcomed 6,802 fans to The Diamond, including the 4 millionth fan in franchise history. The fan, Bill Golden, was honored during the middle of the seventh inning and received season tickets to the 2020 season, a full-season parking pass, a 10th season swag bag and a customized No. 4 “Millionth Fan” jersey.

The loss snapped Richmond’s (27-48, 2-2) four-game winning streak.

Altoona (38-34, 3-2) scored first, plating a run on a leadoff triple by Robbie Glendinning and a sacrifice fly by Bligh Madris to take a 1-0 lead against starter Ryan Halstead in the second.

The Flying Squirrels took the lead in bottom of the second. After Jonah Arenado walked, Brett Austin clobbered an RBI double to deep center field to tie the game. Next, Brandon Van Horn laced a single to right field to put Richmond up, 2-1. The double was Austin’s first hit as a member of the Flying Squirrels.

Halstead, who made the first start of his career in place of the injured Brandon Lawson, tossed a career-high four innings, allowing one run on two hits while striking out two and walking none.

Altoona pulled even in the fifth against Carlos Navas. With two outs, Brett Pope doubled and later scored on a single by pinch-hitter Bralin Jackson.

The Curve scored three runs in the seventh against Frank Rubio (0-1) to take the lead. After loading the bases with nobody out, reliever Beau Sulser (Win, 6-0) grounded into a fielder’s choice to plate the go-ahead run. An RBI single from Mitchell Tolman and an RBI fielder’s choice from Chris Shape put Altoona in front, 5-2.

Sulser fired three scoreless innings before Angel German and Matt Eckelman (Save, 11) tossed back-to-back scoreless innings to end the game.

The Flying Squirrels continue their series with the Altoona Curve on Tuesday when left-hander Caleb Baragar (2-0, 2.49 ERA) is slated to start opposite right-hander James Marvel (7-5, 3.36 ERA). First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m., and coverage begins with the Flying Squirrels Pregame Warmup presented by Air Force Reserve at 6:05 on Sports Radio 910 the Fan and 105.1 FM.

