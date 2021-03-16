Richmond lands Atlantic 10-best three players on NABC All-District Team

Richmond’s Blake Francis, Jacob Gilyard and Grant Golden were selected to the National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District Team for District 4, which is composed of the 14 teams in the Atlantic 10.

Francis, Gilyard, and Golden were named NABC Second Team All-District for the a second straight season. Saint Louis (2) was the only other Atlantic 10 team with multiple players on the All-District Teams.

The NABC divides Division I into 24 different districts that are loosely based on conference alignment. Across Division I, Richmond was one of just four schools to have three players named All-District, joining Gonzaga (District 9), Drake (District 16), and Houston (District 24).

Francis leads Richmond with 16.1 points per game this season, ninth best in the Atlantic 10. Gilyard is the nation’s steals leader with 3.5 per game and has the 10th-best assist-to-turnover ratio in Division I, at 3.2. Golden leads the A-10 in field goal percentage among qualifiers, hitting over 56 percent of his shots from the field this season while averaging 12.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.

Francis, Gilyard, and Golden are the second, third, and fourth Spiders ever selected to the NABC All-District Teams in multiple seasons. They join Kevin Anderson, who was a First Team selection in 2010 and 2011.

This is the second All-Conference honor for Francis, Gilyard, and Golden in as many weeks. All three were named to the Atlantic 10’s All-Conference teams on March 10.

NABC District 4 ALL-District Teams

First Team

Nah’Shon Hyland – VCU

Jalen Crutcher – Dayton

Tre Mitchell – Massachusetts

Kyle Lofton – St. Bonaventure

Jordan Goodwin – Saint Louis

Second Team

Kellan Grady – Davidson

Javonte Perkins – Saint Louis

Grant Golden – Richmond

Jacob Gilyard – Richmond

Blake Francis – Richmond

