Richmond hoops back on COVID-19 pause: UR-VCU game postponed

The VCU-Richmond game, scheduled for Saturday, at the Robins Center, has been postponed, due to recent COVID-19 testing results and contact tracing within the Spiders’ program.

VCU’s game Wednesday at George Washington is on as scheduled. The Rams (9-3, 2-1 A-10) will take on the Colonials at 2 p.m. at the Smith Center in Washington, D.C.

That game will be broadcast on NBC Sports Washington and ESPN+.

