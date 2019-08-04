Richmond hangs on for two-run win despite five errors

Behind a strong start from Garrett Williams and a home run by Gio Brusa, the Richmond Flying Squirrels defeated the Harrisburg Senators, 3-1, on Saturday at FNB Field.

Harrisburg (61-50, 19-21) put the potential tying run on second base and the potential winning run on first base in the bottom of the ninth after loading the bases against Sam Moll (Save, 2). Moll struck out Luis Garcia looking to end the game and snap Richmond’s (40-69, 17-25) five-game losing streak.

The Flying Squirrels cracked the scoreboard in the fourth against Mario Sanchez (Loss, 8-4). With runners on first and third with two outs after a single by Zach Houchins, Richmond snuck a run home with a double steal. Houchins stole second base on an 0-2 pitch to Jonah Arenado and Ryan Howard stole home on Tres Barrera’s throw to second base.

Houchins finished the game 3-for-4 for his team-leading 21st multi-hit game of the season.

Gio Brusa crushed a solo home run over the right-field fence in the fifth inning to extend the Flying Squirrels’ lead to 2-0. It was Brusa’s team-best 11th home run of the season.

After firing four scoreless innings to start his night, Williams (Win, 5-8) yielded a run when Michael A. Taylor drew a walk, moved to third on an errant pickoff throw by Williams and later scored on a groundout by Dante Bichette.

Williams struck out eight batters and walked three over six innings while allowing just one hit and one unearned run.

Richmond padded its lead in the seven inning. With Matt Winn at second base and two outs, Howard reached first on a catcher’s interference to extend the inning. Jalen Miller followed with an RBI single to put the Flying Squirrels up, 3-1.

Tyler Cyr struck out three over two perfect innings of relief before Moll entered for the ninth inning.

The Flying Squirrels finish their series against the Harrisburg Senators at FNB Field on Sunday when right-hander Brandon Lawson (4-6, 3.88 ERA) faces right-hander Kyle McGowin (0-0, 3.60 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m., and coverage begins with the Flying Squirrels Pregame Warmup at 12:30 p.m. on Sports Radio 910 the Fan and 105.1 FM.

Following a seven-game road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond on Friday, August 9 to a four-game, three-day series against the Bowie Baysox.

For tickets or more information, call 804-359-3866 (FUNN), visit SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets or stop by the Flying Squirrels box office.

