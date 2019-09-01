Richmond Flying Squirrels walk off Bowie Baysox, 3-2

Published Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, 11:02 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Trailing, 2-1, with one out in the 10th inning, Joey Bart hit a two-run, walk-off double to give the Richmond Flying Squirrels the win, 3-2, over the Bowie Baysox on Saturday at The Diamond.

Bryce Johnson started the bottom of the 10th inning at second base as the placed runner and moved to second base after Johneshwy Fargas was hit by a pitch. After Jay Flaa (Loss, 0-2) struck out Jalen Miller, he allowed Bart to double down the left-field line to plate Johnson and Fargas and give Richmond (53-84, 30-40) the win.

It was the 22nd extra-inning game for the Flying Squirrels, extending the single-season franchise record. Bart’s double gave Richmond its seventh walk-off win of the season.

Bowie (76-62, 46-24) scored in the top of the 10th against Jaime Callahan (Win, 1-0) on an RBI single by Cedric Mullins to take a 2-1 lead.

The Flying Squirrels scored first, plating a run in the second inning on a bases-loaded walk by Johnson. Bowie countered with a run in the fourth when Mason McCoy doubled and later scored on an RBI single by Preston Palmeiro.

Sean Hjelle allowed one run on seven hits while striking out two and walking two in his final start of the season. Dylan Davis retired all six batters he faced in his Double-A debut on the mound.

The Flying Squirrels continue their series against the Bowie Baysox on Saturday when right-hander Sean Hjelle (1-2, 7.08 ERA) faces right-hander Cody Sedlock (1-2, 4.20 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and coverage begins with the Flying Squirrels Pregame Warmup at 6:35 p.m. on Sports Radio 910 the Fan and 105.1 FM.

As part of the 10 memorable past players series, the first 1,000 fans 14 and younger to arrive at The Diamond will receive a pair of black-rimmed glasses in honor of the specs major league infielder Kelby Tomlinson became known for during his time with the Flying Squirrels, presented by Bolt. Gates open at 5 p.m.

Fans can enjoy themed contests and other sorcery is on tap as part of Wizarding Night in Funnville. Enjoy a spectacular dueling fireworks show following a special Sunday night home game to cap off the final Squirrel Tails Kids Club game of the season.

Every Sunday in Funnville, families are invited down to the field to play catch in the outfield from 5:15-5:35 PM presented by Nesquik. Fans can enter the field through the Section 107-108 field gate near the first base dugout.

Kids 14 and younger can run the bases following Friday and Sunday home games in Funnville presented by Richmond Family Magazine. Kids wanting to run the bases are asked the line up at the Section 107-108 field gate near the first base dugout at the conclusion of the game.

For tickets or more information, call 804-359-3866 (FUNN), visit SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets or stop by the Flying Squirrels box office.

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.