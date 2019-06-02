Richmond Flying Squirrels swept in Saturday doubleheader at Reading

The Richmond Flying Squirrels were swept in a doubleheader on Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium, falling to the Reading Fightin Phils, 2-1, in Game One and losing, 7-6, in Game Two.

Richmond (18-34) brought the tying run to the plate in the final inning of each game against Reading (30-21), but could not complete a comeback in either contest.

GAME ONE

The Flying Squirrels scored first in Game One of Saturday’s twin bill, plating a run in the top of the first inning against right-hander Adonis Medina (Win, 3-2). With Johneshwy Fargas at third and two outs, Gio Brusa hit a slow roller up the middle to bring in Fargas.

The Fightin Phils tied the game against left-hander Garrett Williams (Loss, 1-6) in the third, when Darick Hall hit a two-out, solo home run.

Reading pulled ahead in the fifth. After Williams issued a two-out walk to Arquimedes Gamboa, Mickey Moniak tripled to right to give the Fightin Phils a 2-1 lead.

Williams struck out a season-high seven batters across his 5.2 innings, but walked a season-high five batters while allowing two runs on three hits.

Addison Russ (Save, 7) retired Richmond in order in the seventh to close out the game.

GAME TWO

Richmond scored first in Game Two as well, bringing four runs around against right-hander Jose Taveras (Win, 2-0) in the third inning, all with two outs. After Fargas was hit by a pitch, Zach Houchinssingled to put runners at the corners for Miller, who singled to left to bring in a run. Two batters later with the bases loaded, Jonah Arenado smacked a three-run, bases-clearing double to left to give the Flying Squirrels a 4-0 lead.

Arenado finished the game 1-for-3 with three RBIs.

Right-hander Brandon Beachy made his first start since April 15. After holding Reading scoreless through the first two frames, he yielded two runs in the bottom of the third. With runners on the corners and one out, Moniak singled to left to plate the first run. Two batters later, Cornelius Randolph hit a line drive to right to make it a 4-2 game.

Beachy went four innings, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out five and not issuing a walk.

Reading took the lead in the fifth against right-hander Raffi Vizcaino (Loss, 0-1), who entered having not allowed a run since he joined the Flying Squirrels on May 9. With the bases loaded and two outs, Austin Listi lined a double down the right field line to clear the bases and lift the Fightin Phils to a 5-4 lead. Vizcaino’s scoreless streak ended at 10.0 innings.

Reading added two runs against right-hander Tyler Cyr in the sixth. After allowing back-to-back singles, Cyr balked to put runners on second and third. Next, Hamlet Marte allowed a passed ball to bring in a run. Moniak followed with an RBI double on a 3-0 pitch to make it 7-4.

The Flying Squirrels nearly tied the game in the seventh against right-hander Connor Brogdon (Save, 1). With runners on first and second and two outs, Miller crushed the first pitch off the left-field fence—barely missing a game-tying home run—to drive in a pair and make it a 7-6 game. He then moved to third on a wild pitch to put the potential tying run 90 feet away from scoring. Heyward battled in an eight-pitch at-bat against Brogdon, but struck out swinging to end the game.

Miller went 2-for-4 in the game with three RBIs.

The Flying Squirrels continue their series against the Reading Fightin Phils on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium, when right-hander Brandon Lawson (1-1, 3.82 ERA) is scheduled to face left-hander JoJo Romero (0-2, 8.18 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 2:15 p.m., and coverage begins with the Flying Squirrels Pregame Warmup at 1:45 on Sports Radio 910 the Fan and 105.1 FM.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2019 Eastern League All-Star Week presented by Genworth. The All-Star Week festivities begin on Sunday, July 7 with Mayor Levar Stoney’s All-Star Week Kickoff on Brown’s Island, followed by the All-Star Country Music Jam on Monday, July 8, headlined by Big & Rich with special guests Cowboy Troy and DJ Sinister at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway. The Celebrity Home Run Derby is Tuesday, July 9 and the festivities wrap up with the 2019 Eastern League All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 10.

For tickets or more information, call 804-359-3866 (FUNN), visit SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets or stop by the Flying Squirrels box office.

