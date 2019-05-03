Richmond Flying Squirrels smacked in series-opening loss to Altoona

The Richmond Flying Squirrels allowed nine unanswered runs to the Altoona Curve, falling, 9-2, on Thursday at The Diamond in front of 6,417 fans.

Richmond (10-14) cracked the scoreboard first, plating a run in the second inning against Pedro Vasquez (Win, 2-0). After Jonah Arenado worked two-out, seven-pitch walk, Hamlet Marte blasted an RBI double to deep right center field.

Right-hander Brandon Lawson faced the minimum through the first three innings, but had to leave the game in the fourth when he was struck with a line drive off the bat of Jared Oliva. Right-hander Ryan Halstead (Loss, 1-2) entered and worked into a bases-loaded, one-out jam. After striking out Logan Hill, Halstead allowed a bases-clearing, three-run double to Hunter Owen, giving Altoona (13-13) a 3-1 lead.

The Curve tacked on runs in each of the next four innings, ultimately scoring nine runs on 13 hits. The Flying Squirrels committed a season-high four errors, including two in the fourth inning, one in the sixth inning and one in the eighth.

Vasquez, right-hander Beau Sulser and right-hand Tate Scioneaux combined to retire 12 straight Richmond batters between the fifth and ninth innings to keep the Flying Squirrels off the scoreboard.

After Levi Michael led off the fifth inning with a bunt single, Richmond’s next hit did not come until Arenado singled down the right field line to plate Ryan Howard in the ninth inning for the game’s final run.

The Flying Squirrels continue their series against the Altoona Curve on Friday, when right-hander Alfred Gutierrez (0-1, 4.61 ERA) faces right-hander Yeudy Garcia (0-0, 1.84 ERA ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and coverage begins with the Flying Squirrels Pregame Warmup at 6:35.

As part of Minor League Baseball’s “Copa de la Diversión” initiative, the Richmond Flying Squirrels will transform into las Ardillas Voladoras de Richmond on Friday. The initiative is designed to engage with and embrace local Latinx/Hispanic communities across Minor League Baseball. The first 1,000 fans 14 and younger to arrive at The Diamond will receive lucha libre wristbands featuring the Ardillas Voladoras logo presented by Capital One.

