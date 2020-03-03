Richmond Flying Squirrels single-game tickets on sale Saturday

The Richmond Flying Squirrels will host the annual Nutzy’s Block Party, the first opportunity for fans to purchase individual-game tickets for the upcoming 2020 Flying Squirrels season, on Saturday at The Diamond.

Individual-game tickets for the 2020 Flying Squirrels season will go on sale in person at The Diamond at 10 a.m. The first 150 people to purchase tickets will receive a free Nutzy’s Block Party T-shirt.

Tickets will be available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Nutzy’s Block Party will be held along Squirrels Way just outside The Diamond and admission is free to the public.

“Nutzy’s Block Party is indicative of spring arriving in RVA and the excitement and energy for our promotions and activities continue to build,” Flying Squirrels VP & COO Todd “Parney” Parnell said. “This Block Party is a funn-filled family event as we come together to celebrate baseball season being right away the corner.”

Nutzy’s Block Party is also the first opportunity for Squirrel Tails Kids Club members to pick up their voucher booklets for the 2020 season. Each booklet contains vouchers that can be redeemed for a free General Admission ticket to all Sunday home games. Members can claim their voucher booklets at the Kids Club tent and also participate in a scavenger hunt with prizes. More information about the free Kids Club can be found here.

Saturday’s event will include live music by The Hit List, food from local vendors and ballpark tours. Fans will also be able to participate in various games, including Knockerball, Hillbilly Horseshoes, Pony Hops, baSkeeball and a Home Run Derby in the Kids’ Zone. RVA Tuk Tuk will offer fans the opportunity to ride around the warning track and get an up-close view of the field.

The Flying Squirrels will also be hosting a job fair on Saturday at The Diamond for anyone interested in game-day positions for the 2020 season. Available positions include concession stand managers, cashiers, food runners, suite and party deck attendants, grillmasters, banquet supervisors, bartenders, head cashiers, line cooks, prep cooks, banquet servers, clean team, dishwashers, fry cooks, ticket sellers, vendors and more.

Advance purchases of individual-game tickets begin at $8 for general admission seating, $10 for Terrace-level tickets and $12 for the Chick-fil-A Field Level.

The Flying Squirrels open the home portion of the 2020 season on Thursday, April 16 against the Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, with a dueling fireworks show and an appearance by “Field of Dreams” star Dwier Brown.

Information on special group packages for Opening Night are available here or by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866).

