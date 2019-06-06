Richmond Flying Squirrels shut out Sea Dogs

The Richmond Flying Squirrels used a four-run first inning and shutout performances from right-handers Alfred Gutierrez, Chase Johnson and Tyler Cyr to beat the Portland Sea Dogs, 6-0, at Hadlock Field on Wednesday.

The shutout was the fourth of the season for Richmond (20-36) and the first since May 5 vs. Altoona.

The Flying Squirrels brought home four runs in the top of the first inning against Portland (20-35) right-hander Denyi Reyes (Loss, 1-7). Following a leadoff triple from C.J. McElroy and a walk from Johneshwy Fargas, Jalen Miller doubled to plate the game’s first run. Three batters later, Zach Houchins launched a three-run homer—his third home run of the road trip—to make it 4-0.

Gutierrez (Win, 3-2) walked five batters between the fourth and fifth innings, but each time worked out of a bases-loaded, two-out jam to preserve the shutout. He completed five scoreless innings, allowing four hits and striking out four.

Richmond tacked on two runs in the eighth. After Miller singled and stole second, Jacob Heyward cracked an RBI double to extend the Flying Squirrels’ lead. Later in the inning, Houchins lofted a sacrifice fly to bring in Heyward from third and collect his fourth RBI of the game to give Richmond a 6-0 lead.

Heyward’s double was the sixth extra-base hit of the game for the Flying Squirrels, tying a season high for extra-base hits in a single game. Houchins’ four RBIs tied a Flying Squirrels season high for RBIs in a single game.

Richmond finished the game without committing an error. It was the fourth straight game the Flying Squirrels have not committed an error, establishing a new season high for consecutive games without an error.

Johnson tossed three scoreless innings of relief, allowing just two hits and striking out four with no walks before giving way to Cyr. He finished the game with a perfect ninth inning, including two strikeouts.

The Flying Squirrels continue their road trip and begin a series against the Portland Sea Dogs on Tuesday at Hadlock Field, when left-hander Garrett Williams (1-6, 5.18 ERA) is scheduled to face right-hander Tanner Houck (5-4, 4.47 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 11:00 a.m., and coverage begins with the Flying Squirrels Pregame Warmup at 10:30 on Sports Radio 910 the Fan and 105.1 FM.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2019 Eastern League All-Star Week presented by Genworth. The All-Star Week festivities begin on Sunday, July 7 with Mayor Levar Stoney’s All-Star Week Kickoff on Brown’s Island, followed by the All-Star Country Music Jam on Monday, July 8, headlined by Big & Rich with special guests Cowboy Troy and DJ Sinister at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway. The Celebrity Home Run Derby is Tuesday, July 9 and the festivities wrap up with the 2019 Eastern League All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 10.

For tickets or more information, call 804-359-3866 (FUNN), visit SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets or stop by the Flying Squirrels box office.

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by June 10, 2019, and will retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google