Richmond Flying Squirrels score season-high nine in win at Reading

Behind a season-high nine runs, the Richmond Flying Squirrels powered past the Reading Fightin Phils, 9-4, on Friday at FirstEnergy Stadium in the road-trip opener.

The Flying Squirrels (18-32) jumped on the board in the second inning when Richmond native Matt Winnlaunched a two-run homer off of Fightin Phils (28-21) starter Ramon Rosso (Loss, 3-2). It was the first home run of the season for Winn, a J.R. Tucker High School and VMI alum.

Richmond tacked on two more in the third. After Will Maddox singled to start the inning, Johneshwy Fargas tripled off the left-field fence to make it 3-0. Next, Jalen Miller lofted a sacrifice fly to bring in Fargas.

Right-hander Alfred Gutierrez (Win, 2-2) yielded his lone run of the night in the fourth. Two batters after a issuing a one-out walk, Gutierrez allowed a RBI double to Austi Listi.

The Flying Squirrels offense produced another run in the fifth. Following back-to-back singles from Maddox and Fargas to put runners on first and third, Miller collected another RBI with his second sacrifice fly of the night.

Fargas stole two bases in the inning for his 12th and 13th stolen bases of the season. Fargas’ 13 steals rank first in the San Francisco Giants organization and second in the Eastern League. He finished the game 3-for-4 with a triple, RBI and a walk in addition to his two stolen bases.

Richmond lept out to a 7-1 lead in the sixth. On a 1-2 pitch, Zach Houchins smacked a two-run homer to right-center field, marking first home run as a member of the Flying Squirrels.

Houchins went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored.

Listi brought the Fightin Phils closer in the bottom of the sixth, lifting a two-run homer over the left-field fence to make it 7-3. Reading had a chance for more with runners on first and second and two outs, but right-hander Melvin Adon relieved Gutierrez and recorded the final out of the frame.

Gutierrez tied a season high with 5.2 innings, allowing three runs on eight hits, striking out two and walking one.

Richmond added some insurance in the eighth. With runners on first and third and nobody out, Houchins grounded into a fielder’s choice that allowed Gio Brusa to score. Two batters later, C.J. McElroy singled to right to drive in Houchins to give the Flying Squirrels their season-high ninth run of the game.

Adon allowed a home run to Listi—his second home run of the game—in the bottom of the eighth, trimming Richmond’s lead to 9-4. Right-hander Chase Johnson set down the Fightin Phils in order in the ninth to close out the win.

The Flying Squirrels continue their series against the Reading Fightin Phils with a scheduled double-header Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 5:15 p.m., and coverage begins with the Flying Squirrels Pregame Warmup at 4:45 on Sports Radio 910 the Fan and 105.1 FM.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2019 Eastern League All-Star Week presented by Genworth. The All-Star Week festivities begin on Sunday, July 7 with Mayor Levar Stoney’s All-Star Week Kickoff on Brown’s Island, followed by the All-Star Country Music Jam on Monday, July 8, headlined by Big & Rich with special guests Cowboy Troy and DJ Sinister at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway. The Celebrity Home Run Derby is Tuesday, July 9 and the festivities wrap up with the 2019 Eastern League All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 10.

For tickets or more information, call 804-359-3866 (FUNN), visit SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets or stop by the Flying Squirrels box office.

