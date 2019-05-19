Richmond Flying Squirrels salvage series split with Akron with Sunday win

The Richmond Flying Squirrels scored five runs in the first two innings to beat the Akron RubberDucks, 5-2, on Sunday at The Diamond.

The win in the series finale gave Richmond (14-25) a series split with Akron (19-23). The Flying Squirrels have won back-to-back games for the first time since April 14-15 (at Reading and Hartford).

Richmond plated three runs in the first inning against right-hander Jake Paulson (Loss, 2-2) to take an early lead. Chris Shaw brought in the first run with a single through the left side to plate C.J. McElroy, who had reached on an error to start the inning. Two batters later, Jonah Arenado lifted a sacrifice fly to left to bring home Johneshwy Fargas. Jin-De Jhang rounded out the scoring with a two-out RBI single.

The Flying Squirrels added two more runs in the second. Will Maddox tripled to start the frame and later scored on an RBI single from Fargas. After moving to second on a groundout and stealing third, Fargas scored on an RBI single by Jacob Heyward.

Left-hander Caleb Baragar (Win, 1-0) retired six of the first seven batters he faced before allowing two runs in the third. With two outs, the lefty allowed a triple to Ernie Clement and a two-run homer to Nellie Rodriguez.

Baragar cruised after allowing the home run, retiring the final 10 batters he faced. The southpaw completed six innings, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out two to earn his first career Double-A win.

With Baragar, relievers Sam Wolff, Raffi Vizcaino and Melvin Adon (Save, 4) combined to retire 19 of the final 20 batters of the game. Adon struck out the side in order in the ninth to earn his fourth save.

Following an off day on Monday, the Flying Squirrels begin a three-game series against the Reading Fightin Phils on Tuesday. Right-hander Alfred Gutierrez (0-2, 4.88 ERA) is scheduled to face Fightin Phils righty JoJo Romero (first start). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., and coverage begins with the Flying Squirrels Pregame Warmup at 6:05.

The first 1,500 fans 15 & older receive a tuxedo T-shirt as the Flying Squirrels celebrate the music of “Ol’ Blue Eyes,” Frank Sinatra (adult sizes S-3XL, while supplies last), presented By Horsey Orthodontics & Jacob’s AIM. Gates open at 5:30 PM.

Fans are also invited down to the field to stroll the warning track between 5:45-6:05 p.m. while enjoying the music of Frank Sinatra.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2019 Eastern League All-Star Week presented by Genworth. The All-Star Week festivities begin on Sunday, July 7 with Mayor Levar Stoney’s All-Star Week Kickoff on Brown’s Island, followed by the All-Star Country Music Jam on Monday, July 8, headlined by Big & Rich with special guests Cowboy Troy and DJ Sinister at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway. The Celebrity Home Run Derby is Tuesday, July 9 and the festivities wrap up with the 2019 Eastern League All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 10.

For tickets or more information, call 804-359-3866 (FUNN), visit SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets or stop by the Flying Squirrels box office.

