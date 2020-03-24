Richmond Flying Squirrels offer digital field trip to students

Published Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020, 10:26 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Richmond Flying Squirrels have made their 2020 Education Day curriculum available for students online as a digital field trip.

The new website includes baseball-themed learning activities for students in grades K-5.

The Education Day activities website can be found here.

The Flying Squirrels annually host Education Days at The Diamond as a learning-centered field trip to a game for schools around the Richmond region. The team has made their 2020 Education Day curriculum, broken down by grade level, available to families and students with schools closed for the rest of the academic year.

“In these unprecedented times, it is still our responsibility to be impactful in our communities, and especially with our future: the kids,” Flying Squirrels VP & COO Todd “Parney” Parnell said. “We are very proud of this wonderful work and hope children and parents alike enjoy learning from this information.”

The Education Day curriculum was designed by a Henrico County educator and incorporates state-mandated objectives. The website includes hands-on activities, educational videos, word problems, printable activity sheets and more that align with the Virginia Standards of Learning (SOL) objectives taught to elementary students throughout the school year.

The Flying Squirrels are encouraging participating families to share pictures of their children completing the activities with the team on their Facebook page.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”