Richmond Flying Squirrels offer digital field trip to students
The Richmond Flying Squirrels have made their 2020 Education Day curriculum available for students online as a digital field trip.
The new website includes baseball-themed learning activities for students in grades K-5.
The Education Day activities website can be found here.
The Flying Squirrels annually host Education Days at The Diamond as a learning-centered field trip to a game for schools around the Richmond region. The team has made their 2020 Education Day curriculum, broken down by grade level, available to families and students with schools closed for the rest of the academic year.
“In these unprecedented times, it is still our responsibility to be impactful in our communities, and especially with our future: the kids,” Flying Squirrels VP & COO Todd “Parney” Parnell said. “We are very proud of this wonderful work and hope children and parents alike enjoy learning from this information.”
The Education Day curriculum was designed by a Henrico County educator and incorporates state-mandated objectives. The website includes hands-on activities, educational videos, word problems, printable activity sheets and more that align with the Virginia Standards of Learning (SOL) objectives taught to elementary students throughout the school year.
The Flying Squirrels are encouraging participating families to share pictures of their children completing the activities with the team on their Facebook page.
