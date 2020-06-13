Richmond Flying Squirrels hosting Father’s Day Catch on the Field on June 21

Published Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020, 9:09 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Richmond Flying Squirrels are inviting fans to bring their dads out for Father’s Day Catch on the Field on Sunday, June 21 at The Diamond.

The team is currently accepting a limited number of reservations for half-hour time slots to play catch on the field at the stadium. Additionally, the Flying Squirrels are taking pre-orders for a Father’s Day To-Go Picnic.

To purchase tickets or find more information, click here.

“The memory making will continue at The Diamond on Father’s Day, not with a Squirrels game, but with this unique opportunity at the ballpark,” Flying Squirrels VP & COO Todd “Parney” Parnell said. “Our staff has worked diligently to plan a safe way for Dad and family to still have funn and go nuts in a variety of ways for Father s Day.”

Catch of the Field sessions are 30 minutes long with time slots available from 1-4 p.m. Each time slot will be limited to 40 people on the field to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

To keep the event as safe as possible for all attendees, advance registration is required and there will be a contactless check-in booth set up at the entrance to the field. Fans are asked to bring their own gloves and baseballs. Public access will be limited to the field only.

A Father’s Day gift bundle, which includes a baseball, relaxed-fit dad hat and T-shirt is also available for pre-order here.

The Father’s Day To-Go Picnic Package can be added for $75, and it includes:

2 pounds of vinegar-based pulled pork BBQ

1 pound of pulled chicken BBQ (no sauce)

Family-sized Stouffer’s macaroni & cheese

Family-sized coleslaw

A dozen buns

7-ounce BBQ sauce

The Father’s Day To-Go Picnic Package is available by pre-order only here. Orders must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 18. Pick-up for the picnic orders will be available at Rosie’s Bistro at the Bullpen down the right-field line of the field following the on-field catch.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments