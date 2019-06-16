Richmond Flying Squirrels drop second straight nailbiter

The Richmond Flying Squirrels tied the game in the seventh but allowed New Hampshire to score the go-ahead run in the ninth, losing, 2-1, on Sunday at The Diamond.

With the game tied at one in the ninth, New Hampshire (31-35) put the tying run on first on an error at second base by Will Maddox. After Josh Palacios entered to pinch-run for Chad Spanberger, he appeared to be picked off first base. Palacios then stole second base, ruled safe despite appearing to be tagged out by Maddox. Two batters later, Forrest Wall hit a high fly ball off of Melvin Adon (Loss, 2-6) to left field that Gio Brusa misplayed, resulting in a double and the go-ahead run coming in to score for the Fisher Cats.

Closer Bryan Baker (Save, 6) retired Richmond (23-43) in order in the bottom of the ninth to pick up his second save in as many days.

Right-handers Alfred Gutierrez and Yennsy Diaz traded zeroes for the first four innings before Gutierrez allowed a solo home run to Nash Knight in the fifth to give the Fisher Cats a 1-0 lead.

Gutierrez tied a season high with seven strikeouts in his five innings, allowing one run on four hits.

The Flying Squirrels pulled even in the seventh. After Jonah Arenado singled to start the frame, Brusa grounded into a fielder’s choice and shortstop Kevin Smith threw wide of first base attempting to turn a double play. The error allowed Brusa to reach second base. Two batters later, he scored on an RBI single from Brandon Van Horn to tie the game at one.

Diaz completed eight innings, allowing one unearned run on six hits, striking out four and walking two. After stranding the bases loaded with nobody out in the second inning, Diaz retired 13 batters in a row before allowing a walk in the sixth.

With the loss, Richmond was swept by New Hampshire. It was the fourth time this season the Flying Squirrels have been swept at The Diamond.

Following an off day on Monday, the Flying Squirrels begin a six-game road trip with the first game of a three-game series against the Trenton Thunder. Left-hander Garrett Williams (1-6, 4.06 ERA) is scheduled to face right-hander Deivi Garcia (2-2, 3.50 ERA). First pitch is slated for 7 p.m., and coverage begins with the Flying Squirrels Pregame Warmup presented by Air Force Reserve at 6:30 on Sports Radio 910 the Fan and 105.1 FM.

