Richmond Flying Squirrels drop late lead in series-opening loss to Fisher Cats

The Richmond Flying Squirrels led into the seventh, but the New Hampshire Fisher Cats scored three unanswered runs to win, 4-2, on Friday at The Diamond.

As part of Minor League Baseball’s “Copa de la Diversion” initiative designed to engage with and embrace local LatinX and Hispanic communities, Richmond (23-41) played as Las Ardillas Voladoras de Richmond and New Hampshire (29-35) played as Los Gatos Feroces de New Hampshire.

The Flying Squirrels took a 1-0 lead in the second inning with a solo homer by Gio Brusa, his fourth of the season, against Fisher Cats starter Zach Logue.

Left-hander Caleb Baragar held the Fisher Cats scoreless through four innings and stranded seven runners on base before allowing a solo shot to Santiago Espinal in the fifth that tied the game.

Baragar went five innings, allowing one run on three hits while striking out two and walking three. He has completed at least five innings and allowed three earned runs or fewer in each of his seven starts for Richmond.

The Flying Squirrels retook the lead in the bottom of the fifth. After Brandon Van Horn doubled to lead off the inning, Johneshwy Fargas laid down a bunt single to put runners on the corners with nobody out. Two batters later, Jalen Miller brought Van Horn home with an RBI groundout.

New Hampshire knotted the score again in the seventh with an unearned run. Vinny Capra reached on an error — the third of the game for Richmond — and later scored on a two-out, two-strike single by Nash Knight.

The Fisher Cats took the lead in the ninth against right-hander Caleb Simpson (Loss, 0-1). With runners on second and third and one out, Simpson intentionally walked Knight to load the bases. Right-hander Frank Rubio entered and yielded a two-out, two-run single to Riley Adams to give New Hampshire a 4-2 lead.

Fisher Cats’ relievers Jon Harris (Win, 1-0) and Vinny Nittoli (Save, 1) combined for four scoreless innings of relief to help the New Hampshire secure the win.

The Flying Squirrels continue their series against New Hampshire on Saturday when right-hander Brandon Beachy (1-2, 3.20 ERA) is scheduled to face right-hander Nate Pearson (0-1, 2.92 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m., and coverage begins with the Flying Squirrels Pregame Warmup at 5:35 on Sports Radio 910 the Fan and 105.1 FM.

Join the Flying Squirrels in saluting the kids from the ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation during the Kourageous Kids victory lap in the middle of the 7th inning. Enjoy fireworks from up close and inside the fences following the game, presented by Anthem.

Richmond will wear custom jerseys that feature the blue & yellow ASK colors and are designed in the likeness of a popular comic book character and will be auctioned off during the game. Proceeds from the hero jersey auction benefit the ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2019 Eastern League All-Star Week presented by Genworth. The All-Star Week festivities begin on Sunday, July 7 with Mayor Levar Stoney’s All-Star Week Kickoff on Brown’s Island, followed by the All-Star Country Music Jam on Monday, July 8, headlined by Big & Rich with special guests Cowboy Troy and DJ Sinister at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway. The Celebrity Home Run Derby is Tuesday, July 9 and the festivities wrap up with the 2019 Eastern League All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 10.

For tickets or more information, call 804-359-3866 (FUNN), visit SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets or stop by the Flying Squirrels box office.

