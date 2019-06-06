Richmond Flying Squirrels defeat Sea Dogs in extras, take series

Despite tying a franchise record with 13 walks allowed, the Richmond Flying Squirrels outlasted the Portland Sea Dogs, 4-3, in 11 innings on Wednesday at Hadlock Field, taking two of three in the series.

It was the first series win for Richmond (21-36) since April 30-May 1—when the Flying Squirrels won two of three games against the Bowie Baysox—and the third series win of the season.

Richmond and Portland (20-36) traded runs in the 10th inning before the Flying Squirrels scored and kept the Sea Dogs off the board in the 11th.

After Brandon Van Horn moved placed runner Matt Winn to third base with a sacrifice bunt in the 10th inning, Will Maddox lashed an RBI single to right to put the Flying Squirrels up 3-2.

The Sea Dogs knotted the score in the bottom of the inning when right-hander Melvin Adon threw two wild pitches to allow the placed runner Brett Netzer to score from second. Left-hander Sam Moll (Win, 1-1) replaced Adon following a walk to Luke Tendler and stranded the potential winning run at second to send the game to the 11th inning.

The Flying Squirrels pulled ahead for good in the 11th inning against right-hander Matthew Gorst (0-3). After Johneshwy Fargas moved placed runner C.J. McElroy to third with a sacrifice bunt, Jalen Miller lifted a sacrifice fly to shallow center field to bring in McElroy and give Richmond a 4-3 lead.

Moll allowed the potential tying run to reach third base and put the potential winning run at first with an intentional walk, but struck out Joey Curletta to end the game.

The intentional walk was the 13th walk of the game for the Flying Squirrels pitching staff, setting a new season high and tying a franchise record for most walks in a single game. The last time Richmond walked 13 batters in a game was June 6, 2013 in a 9-4 loss to New Britain.

Richmond scored first for the third straight game. After McElroy singled and stole second to start the third inning, he scored on an RBI single from Johneshwy Fargas to make it 1-0 against right-hander Tanner Houck.

McElroy’s steal was the third of the game for Richmond, tying a season high for steals in a single game. The Flying Squirrels have stolen three bases in back-to-back games.

Zach Houchins doubled Richmond’s lead in the fourth with an RBI single to bring in Gio Brusa, who had doubled to start the frame. Houchins continued his hot hitting and is now batting .367 (11-for-30) with three home runs and 10 RBIs over the eight games on the road trip.

Left-hander Garrett Williams used four double plays by the Richmond defense to hold the Sea Dogs scoreless across his six innings. He struck out five and walked four to earn his first win since May 1, snapping a four-start losing streak.

Houck went seven innings for Portland, firing a career-high 110 pitches and striking out a career-high 11 batters without issuing a walk.

Right-hander Brandon Beachy kept the Sea Dogs off the board with a scoreless inning of relief in the eighth. His two walks and Winn’s catcher’s interference loaded the bases, but Beachy struck out Bobby Dalbec to end the threat.

The relief appearance was Beachy’s first in affiliated baseball since September 7, 2015 with the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

The Sea Dogs tied the game in the eighth. After right-hander Kieran Lovegrove loaded the bases with a single and two walks, Adon entered and walked Tendler to force in a run. Next, Deiner Lopez brought home the second run of the inning on fielder’s choice.

The runs in the eighth inning ended Richmond pitchers’ scoreless streak of 16.2 innings dating back to the first game of the series against Portland.

The Flying Squirrels continue their road trip and begin a series against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Friday at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium, when right-hander Brandon Lawson (1-2, 4.04 ERA) is scheduled to face right-hander Patrick Murphy (4-5, 3.69 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., and coverage begins with the Flying Squirrels Pregame Warmup at 6:05 on Sports Radio 910 the Fan and 105.1 FM.

