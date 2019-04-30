Richmond Flying Squirrels can’t make early lead stand up in loss to Bowie

The Richmond Flying Squirrels tallied 10 hits for the fourth consecutive game but could not overcome a three-run fifth by the Bowie Baysox, falling 6-4 on Tuesday at Prince George’s Stadium.

Richmond (9-13) took the lead three pitches into the game. Batting leadoff for the third time in the last four games, Chris Shaw blasted an 0-2 pitch from right-hander Marcos Molina (1-3) over the center field fence for a solo home run. The Flying Squirrels have homered in a season-high four consecutive games.

Bowie (6-19) tied the game in the bottom of the first against left-hander Conner Menez. Rylan Bannon walked with two outs, and later stole home from third on the pickoff throw to first base.

The Baysox pulled in front an inning later, taking a 2-1 lead on a sacrifice fly by Ian Evans.

The Flying Squirrels put together a five-hit, three-run inning in the third to leap back in front. Jalen Miller started the inning with a single and then scored on the very next pitch when Brock Stassi doubled. Then, two batters after Ryan Howard singled to put runners on first and third, Jonah Arenado singled to left to bring in Stassi. Hamlet Marte capped the scoring later in the frame with a sacrifice fly to give Richmond a 4-2 lead.

Menez allowed a run to cross in the fourth when Ryan McKenna drove an RBI double on an 0-2 pitch to bring in Preston Palmeiro.

Bowie took a 6-4 lead in the fifth on a pair of home runs. After Menez allowed a two-out solo shot to Jesmuel Valentin, right-hander Chase Johnson (Loss, 0-1) entered the game and walked Palmeiro before yielding a two-run homer to Alexis Torres.

Molina retired 13 of the final 15 batters he faced after allowing three runs in the third. Right-hander Zach Pop finished the sixth inning for Molina with a strikeout and left-hander Tyler Erwin (Save, 3) tossed two scoreless innings to close out the game.

The Flying Squirrels finish their series with the Bowie Baysox and wrap up the six-game road trip on Wednesday at Prince George’s Stadium, when left-hander Garrett Williams (0-2, 4.76 ERA) starts for Richmond against Bowie right-hander Hunter Harvey (0-1, 5.60 ERA). First pitch is set for 11:05 a.m., and coverage begins with the Flying Squirrels Pregame Warmup presented by Air Force Reserve at 10:35.

Richmond returns to The Diamond to begin a seven-game homestand on Thursday, May 2, featuring a four-game series against the Altoona Curve and a three-game set with the Trenton Thunder. As part of the 10 memorable past promotions series, fans in attendance can enter to win a gently-used car. The winner will be announced on the field postgame before In-Your-Face Fireworks.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2019 Eastern League All-Star Week presented by Genworth. The All-Star Week festivities begin on Sunday, July 7 with Mayor Levar Stoney’s All-Star Week Kickoff on Brown’s Island, followed by the All-Star Country Music Jam on Monday, July 8, headlined by Big & Rich with special guests Cowboy Troy and DJ Sinister at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway. The Celebrity Home Run Derby is Tuesday, July 9 and the festivities wrap up with the 2019 Eastern League All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 10.

For tickets or more information, call 804-359-3866 (FUNN), visit SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets or stop by the Flying Squirrels box office.

