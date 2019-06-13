Richmond Flying Squirrels break up no-hitter in 10th

The Richmond Flying Squirrels were held without a hit through 9.1 innings by the Harrisburg Senators, but Jalen Miller singled in the bottom of the 10th inning for a 1-0, walk-off win on Wednesday night at The Diamond.

Johneshwy Fargas started the bottom of the 10th inning as the placed runner at second base representing the potential winning run. With one out, Miller deposited the first pitch he saw from right-hander Bryan Bonnell (Loss, 1-1) into shallow left-center field to bring in Fargas.

It was the first hit of the night for the Flying Squirrels, who were held without a hit by Harrisburg (39-25) left-hander Ben Braymer and Bonnell through the first nine innings. It was the first time in Flying Squirrels franchise history that Richmond was held without a hit through nine innings.

Braymer tossed eight no-hit innings, allowing one baserunner on a walk to Zach Houchins in the second inning. He retired the last 20 batters he faced.

Left-hander Garrett Williams threw five scoreless innings, allowing one hit, striking out six, walking four and stranding six runners on base. Williams has thrown 11.2 consecutive scoreless innings dating back to June 1.

Relievers Tyler Cyr and Melvin Adon combined for five scoreless innings of one-hit baseball to complete the shutout. It was the fifth shutout of the season for Richmond.

Despite the loss, Harrisburg clinched the first-half Western Division title with Altoona’s loss to Portland.

The Flying Squirrels complete their series against the Harrisburg Senators on Thursday, when right-hander Brandon Lawson (2-2, 4.39 ERA) is scheduled to face right-hander Wil Crowe (5-5, 3.76 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., and coverage begins with the Flying Squirrels Pregame Warmup at 6:05 on Sports Radio 910 the Fan and 105.1 FM.

As part of Grateful Fans night, fans can arrive early for a pregame concert by Grateful Dead cover band The Hashbury Collective presented by River City Roll. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Enjoy In-Your-Face-Fireworks from up close and inside the fences following the game.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2019 Eastern League All-Star Week presented by Genworth. The All-Star Week festivities begin on Sunday, July 7 with Mayor Levar Stoney’s All-Star Week Kickoff on Brown’s Island, followed by the All-Star Country Music Jam on Monday, July 8, headlined by Big & Rich with special guests Cowboy Troy and DJ Sinister at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway. The Celebrity Home Run Derby is Tuesday, July 9 and the festivities wrap up with the 2019 Eastern League All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 10.

For tickets or more information, call 804-359-3866 (FUNN), visit SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets or stop by the Flying Squirrels box office.

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google