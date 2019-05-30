Richmond Flying Squirrels blow lead in ninth in loss to Rumble Ponies

The Richmond Flying Squirrels were one out away from a win, but the Binghamton Rumble Ponies tied the game with two runs in the ninth and then scored five runs in the 10th inning to win, 9-5, on Wednesday at The Diamond.

It was the second straight extra-inning loss for Richmond (17-31) and the second consecutive night the Flying Squirrels were one out away from clinching a win against Binghamton (29-18).

Jason Krizan, who singled to tie the game in the ninth on Tuesday, drove in two runs with a two-out single against right-hander Tyler Cyr in the ninth inning to tie the game at 4-4. Krizan was the placed runner at second to start the 10th inning and later scored the go-ahead run on an RBI single from Barrett Barnes against right-hander Chase Johnson (Loss, 0-3). Later in the inning, Mike Paez doubled with the bases loaded to plate two more runs. The Rumble Ponies scored five runs on two hits, two walks (one intentional) and an error to jump in front 9-4.

The Flying Squirrels mustered one run in the bottom of the 10th on a sacrifice fly from Chris Shaw against Matt Blackham (Win, 2-0).

Richmond scored the game’s first run in the bottom of the first inning when Jalen Miller brought home Jacob Heyward on a fielder’s choice.

Binghamton loaded the bases with one out in the second against left-hander Caleb Baragar, but rain halted play for 36 minutes. When the game resumed, Baragar recorded the final two outs of the inning with a force out at home and a strikeout to end the threat.

Baragar allowed just two hits across his five scoreless innings, striking out two and walking one. It was Baragar’s fourth consecutive start of at least five innings and fewer than three runs allowed.

The Flying Squirrels added to their lead in the fourth with four consecutive hits against left-hander David Peterson. After Zach Houchins singled, Johneshwy Fargas tripled down the left field line to bring in the first run of the inning. Four pitches later, Hamlet Marte laced a single through the left side to bring in Fargas and give Richmond a 3-0 lead. The Flying Squirrels scored their final run of the night in the fifth, when Houchins singled up the middle to bring home Heyward.

Houchins finished the game with a season-high three hits in a 3-for-4 performance.

The Rumble Ponies cut the deficit in half in the sixth on a two-run home run by Ali Sanchez off of right-hander Kieran Lovegrove.

The Flying Squirrels finish their series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and wrap up the homestand on Thursday, when left-hander Conner Menez (2-2, 2.40 ERA) is slated to face right-hander Mickey Janis (2-0, 0.00 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., and coverage begins with the Flying Squirrels Pregame Warmup presented by Air Force Reserve on Sports Radio 910 the Fan and 105.1 FM at 6:05.

As part of the 10 memorable past promotions series, David “The Bullet” Smith Jr., better known as the Human Cannonball, returns to Funnville to launch himself out of a cannon and ignite a postgame In-Your-Face fireworks show. Gates open at 5:30 PM.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2019 Eastern League All-Star Week presented by Genworth. The All-Star Week festivities begin on Sunday, July 7 with Mayor Levar Stoney’s All-Star Week Kickoff on Brown’s Island, followed by the All-Star Country Music Jam on Monday, July 8, headlined by Big & Rich with special guests Cowboy Troy and DJ Sinister at Virginia Credit Union LIVE! at Richmond Raceway. The Celebrity Home Run Derby is Tuesday, July 9 and the festivities wrap up with the 2019 Eastern League All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 10.

For tickets or more information, call 804-359-3866 (FUNN), visit SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets or stop by the Flying Squirrels box office.

