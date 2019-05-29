Richmond Flying Squirrels blow late lead, lose in extras to Rumble Ponies

The Richmond Flying Squirrels were one out away from a shutout win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, but fell, 2-1, in 10 innings on Tuesday at The Diamond.

With two outs and the bases empty in the top of the ninth, Binghamton (28-18) strung together three straight singles against right-hander Sam Wolff to tie the game. It was Wolff’s first blown save of the year and ended his scoreless streak at 12.1 innings.

In the 10th inning, Andres Gimenez singled off of right-hander Melvin Adon (Loss, 1-4), scoring the placed runner Mike Paez to give the Rumble Ponies their first lead of the game.

Right-hander Austin McGeorge (Save, 1) kept Richmond (17-30) from scoring in the bottom of the 10th to secure the win.

Right-hander Brandon Lawson retired the first 11 batters he faced before allowing two hits in the fourth. Lawson tossed five shutout innings, scattering four hits, striking out five and issuing zero walks.

The Flying Squirrels broke the scoreless tie with a run in the sixth against right-hander Harol Gonzalez. Chris Shaw singled with one out and advanced to third on an error in right field by Kevin Kaczmarski. Two pitches later, Jalen Miller poked a single to center to bring in Shaw and give Richmond a 1-0 lead.

Right-hander Ryan Halstead kept Binghamton off the board in the sixth, stranding a leadoff single by Sam Haggerty. Right-hander Raffi Vizcaino fired two perfect innings, striking out the side in the eighth. Vizcaino has now thrown 9.1 scoreless innings since joining Richmond on May 9.

Right-hander Adonis Uceta (Win, 2-2) tosses two scoreless innings to help force the extra frame.

The Flying Squirrels continue their series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Wednesday, when left-hander Caleb Baragar (1-0, 2.95 ERA) is scheduled to face left-hander David Peterson (2-2, 3.93 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., and coverage begins with the Flying Squirrels Pregame Warmup at 6:05 on Sports Radio 910 the Fan and 105.1 FM.

