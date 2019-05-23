Richmond Flying Squirrels blasted in series opener by Reading, 9-1

The Richmond Flying Squirrels could not overcome five runs in the first three innings from the Reading Fightin Phils, ultimately falling, 9-1, on Wednesday at The Diamond.

Reading (23-17) put up two runs in the first against Richmond (15-26) left-hander Garrett Williams (Loss, 1-4). Following back-to-back walks to start the game, Adam Haseley and Austin Listi collected RBI singles to give the Fightin Phils a 2-0 lead.

Reading added to its lead with two more runs in the second, forcing Williams to exit the game after 1.2 innings. Right-hander Chase Johnson entered and closed the inning with a strikeout to strand two runners on base. Johnson allowed a run in the third on a sacrifice fly but worked cleanly through the fourth and fifth.

Fightin Phils left-hander David Parkinson (Win, 4-2) – a Richmond native and Mills Godwin High School alum – struck out nine across six innings.

The Flying Squirrels’ lone run of the game came against Parkinson in the sixth. After Jacob Heyward and Jalen Miller hit back-to-back singles to start the frame, back-to-back fielder’s choices from Zach Houchins and Jonah Arenado brought in Heyward to cut the deficit to 5-1.

Right-hander Tyler Cyr struck out five over two scoreless innings of relief, including striking out the side in order in the seventh.

Reading pulled away in the eighth against right-hander Kieran Lovegrove. After recording the first out of the inning, Lovegrove walked three consecutive batters to load the bases. Two RBI singles, a bases-loaded walk and a wild pitch allowed four more runs to score to make it 9-1.

The Fighting Phils bullpen combined for three scoreless and hitless innings to close out the game.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Flying Squirrels, which was tied for the longest of the season.

The Flying Squirrels finish their series against the Reading Fightin Phils and wrap up the homestand on Thursday, when right-hander Brandon Lawson (1-0, 4.35 ERA) is set to face left-hander Baily Falter (3-2, 3.34 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., and coverage begins with the Flying Squirrels Pregame Warmup at 6:05 on Sports Radio 910 the Fan and 105.1 FM.

