Richmond Flying Squirrels 2021 home opener sold out

Tickets to Opening Night for the 2021 Richmond Flying Squirrels season have sold out, the team announced on Friday. Limited tickets are still available for the remaining games of the team’s first four homestands.

The Flying Squirrels open the 2021 season on Tuesday, May 4 at The Diamond against the Hartford Yard Goats.

This year’s sellout marks the 11th consecutive season the Flying Squirrels have sold out their home opener at The Diamond. Under current health and safety guidelines from the Commonwealth of Virginia, the Flying Squirrels are able to admit 30 percent capacity, which for The Diamond is 2,943.

“Sellouts at a lower capacity are a little different, but it still shows that people can’t wait to come to Squirrels games, and that is true for our 11th straight Opening Night,” Flying Squirrels CEO Todd “Parney” Parnell said. “Tickets are flying out of here for our first four homestands, so we encourage everyone to order their tickets soon.”

Tickets are currently on sale for remaining games of the Flying Squirrels first four homestands of the 2021 season, including May 5-9 against Hartford (Colorado Rockies), May 18-23 against the Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles), June 1-6 against the Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates) and June 8-13 against the Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals).

Fans can purchase tickets online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 (FUNN) or at the Flying Squirrels offices.

Under current guidelines from Major League Baseball of the Commonwealth of Virginia, the Flying Squirrels will have limited capacity, socially distanced seating available at The Diamond. All fans will be required to wear a mask or face covering at all times except while actively eating or if a health condition precludes you from doing so.

Fans with questions related to the 2021 Flying Squirrels season can visit this FAQ page. Promotions for the upcoming season can be found here.

