Richmond blasts VCU in A-10 rivalry game, 77-59

Published Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, 11:43 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Richmond rolled to an 18-point first-half lead and didn’t look back in a 77-59 win over VCU that might prove devastating to the Rams’ NCAA Tournament hopes.

The Spiders (19-6, 9-3 A-10) shot 7-of-12 from three in the first half to go into the locker room up 42-24.

VCU (17-8, 7-5 A-10) would briefly get the margin to 13, but a 12-2 UR run punctuated by a steal and breakaway layup by Jacob Gilyard pushed the margin to 54-31 with 14:53 remaining.

The Rams never recovered.

Marcus Santos-Silva provided 14 points, 12 rebounds, three steals and two assists to the VCU cause. He finished 6-of-11 from the floor and 2-of-3 at the free throw line.

Nick Sherod led five Spiders in double figures with a game-high 23 points. He hit 5-of-7 from 3-point range.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”