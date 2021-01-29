Richmond basketball game vs. Saint Louis postponed

The Saint Louis-Richmond game scheduled for Friday night at 6:30 pm ET is postponed as a result of COVID-19 concerns raised by the Saint Louis medical staff.

“We are extremely disappointed tonight’s game between the Spiders and Saint Louis University was postponed,” said Richmond Vice President and Director of Athletics John Hardt. “Our team was prepared to play and had successfully cleared all appropriate University, A10, NCAA and Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 protocols.”

“We are disappointed by tonight’s postponement,” added Spiders coach Chris Mooney. “We had completed all of our health and safety protocols and were prepared to play. We will continue to comply with all relevant COVID regulations, and we are looking forward to Tuesday’s game vs George Mason.”

