Richmond basketball cleared to resume activities after COVID-19 pause

All members of the Richmond men’s basketball team have been cleared to resume team activities, the school announced on Wednesday.

The program paused all team activities on Jan. 12 following COVID testing results and contract tracing procedures.

The Spiders will hold a full-team practice Wednesday afternoon are scheduled to return to competition on Saturday, when the team hosts La Salle at the Robins Center.

Tip-off time will be at 2:30 PM and the game will be nationally televised on NBC Sports Network.

