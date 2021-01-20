Richmond Area Honda Dealers taking over as title sponsor of Capital City Classic

Richmond Area Honda Dealers will be the new title sponsor of the Capital City Classic, Richmond Athletics and VCU Athletics announced jointly Tuesday.

The rivalry between the two schools, which are separated by just six miles, is one of the most intense of men’s college basketball and annually matches two of the top programs in the Atlantic 10 Conference.

The agreement, which includes naming rights, the creation of a new logo for the series, and other digital media elements, has a term of three years and runs through the 2022-23 season. The deal was secured by Richmond Sports Properties and VCU Sports Properties, the multi-media rights holders for each University’s Athletics department.

“The Richmond Area Honda Dealers are proud to have our name associated with one of the great rivalries in all of college basketball. All four of our dealers in Central Virginia recognize that each school has a passionate fan base and a long tradition of success,” said Richmond Area Honda Dealers President Steve Prezioso. “Each time U of R and VCU play each other, the city stops to watch, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have the Honda brand associated with these games.”

This first iteration of this year’s Richmond Area Honda Dealers Capital City Classic is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 12 at the Stuart C. Siegel Center, a game that will be broadcast on ESPN2 at 7 p.m. The Rams will also visit the Robins Center on Wednesday, Feb. 17. CBS Sports Network will broadcast that game to a national TV audience. VCU leads the all-time series 54-31.

The Richmond Area Honda Dealers are comprised of four different Honda stores in the area: Colonial Honda off Interstate 95, West Broad Honda off Broad Street near 64 West, Pearson Honda on Hull Street and Mechanicsville Honda on Mechanicsville Turnpike.

