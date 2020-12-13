Richmond adds game with Loyola-Chicago

Richmond will face Loyola-Chicago in a non-conference game Friday at the Indianapolis Convention Center. Tip time and broadcast information are still to be determined.

With the addition of Friday’s game, the Spiders’ Atlantic-10 opener against Duquesne, originally scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 19, has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date.

Richmond is attempting to add a home game at the Robins Center on Sunday, Dec. 20. Additional information on that game and all other changes to the Spider basketball schedule will be announced on RichmondSpiders.com and reflected on the team’s schedule page.

The Spiders are currently in Morgantown, W.V. for Sunday’s game against #11 West Virginia (1 PM on ESPN).

Richmond will travel to Nashville, Tenn. on Tuesday to face Vanderbilt on Wednesday (1 PM on SEC Network) and head to Indianapolis on Thursday to prepare for Friday’s game vs Loyola-Chicago.

