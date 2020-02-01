Rhode Island holds off VCU rally, wins 87-75 in A-10 clash

Rhode Island led by as many as 29, then held off four VCU efforts that got the game back to single digits in an 87-75 A-10 win on Friday night.

Freshman guard Bones Hyland scored 14 of his team-high 16 points in the second half as the Black & Gold (16-6, 6-3 A-10) looked to rally.

Senior swingman Issac Vann added a season-high 13 points, including eight after the break. He was 6-of-9 from the floor and corralled four rebounds for VCU.

Rhode Island’s Fatts Russell led all scorers with 30 points. He was 16-of-18 at the free throw line. Tyrese Martin added 18 for URI (16-5, 8-1 A-10).

Rhode Island got off to a blazing start and shot 50 percent in the first half on the way to a 49-27 lead at the break. URI pushed its advantage to as much as 63-34 with 16:05 left on a three-pointer by Russell.

VCU fought to the end. The Black & Gold sprang to life with a 24-4 burst that included back-to-back three-pointers from Jenkins and freshman forward Jarren McAllister to pull within 67-58 with 6:18 left. But Rhode Island had answers down the stretch. VCU would close within nine three more times, but could get no closer.

