Review two draft chapters of the Crozet Master Plan: Conservation and transportation

Published Tuesday, Apr. 13, 2021, 7:05 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Albemarle County has been exploring, alongside the Crozet community, how to best reflect the community’s vision for the future of Crozet in the latest update to the Crozet Master Plan.

This month, the effort is focusing on content for the Conservation and Transportation chapters of the Master Plan.

Conservation covers topics of parks, trails, and natural resources in Crozet. Transportation covers the multiple ways people can get around within and to and from Crozet such as walking, bicycling, driving, or taking transit.

You are invited to share your feedback with our project team. Community feedback will be shared with the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors as part of the review process.

The Board of Supervisors will provide final direction and approval on the Crozet Master Plan.

The questionnaires will be open from through April. You may also submit your comments directly to Rachel Falkenstein, Planning Manager, at rfalkenstein@albemarle.org.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments