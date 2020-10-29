Revalation Vineyards announces plans for $2.3M expansion in Madison County

Revalation Vineyards will invest more than $2.3 million to build a new wine production facility, tasting room, and event space in Madison County.

With this project, the company is creating five new jobs and committing to purchase nearly 60 tons of Virginia-grown grapes over the next three years.

This announcement comes on the heels of grape harvest and during Virginia Wine Month, an annual celebration of Virginia’s thriving wine industry. Home to 312 wineries, Virginia is now the sixth-largest wine region in the United States, and the wine industry contributes nearly $1.4 billion to the Commonwealth’s economy each year.

“This expansion is a great win for Virginia’s flourishing wine industry and further highlights the vital connections between viticulture and agritourism,” Gov. Ralph Northam said. “We thank Revalation Vineyards for investing in Madison County, for helping ensure our Commonwealth remains a premier destination for high quality wine, and for continuing to inspire future winemakers.”

Since 2014, Revalation Vineyards has produced a variety of high quality, award-winning wines, as well as their signature verjus, an acidic, non-alcoholic juice used in gourmet cooking. The winery’s name is a nod to its first vineyard located in neighboring Reva, Virginia.

Owner Françoise Seillier-Moiseiwitsch is a champion for Virginia wines, traveling to her native Belgium to promote Virginia wines and teaching viticulture in the local school system.

“During the month of October, we celebrate Virginia Wine Month to recognize wineries across the Commonwealth and this year, I am pleased that our celebration includes this exciting announcement by Revalation Vineyards,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring. “The Commonwealth is fortunate to have Françoise Seillier-Moiseiwitsch and Revalation Vineyards not only as a producer of fine wines, but also as an advocate for all that Virginia viticulture has to offer.”

“The expansion of Revalation Vineyards is an exciting addition for Virginia wine tourism, especially at a moment when our outstanding wines and the vineyards are being discovered—and rediscovered—by wine lovers and oenophiles from Virginia and beyond,” said Rita McClenny, president and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation. “Virginia has become an accessible, and exceptional, destination for travelers to have a superior wine country experience. The expansion at Revalation will only enhance the visitor experience and will help even more travelers discover why Virginia is for Wine Lovers.”

“Revalation Vineyards is very grateful for this grant,” said Françoise Seillier-Moiseiwitsch, owner of Revalation Vineyards. “It will help implement our commitment to producing the very best wines from the Madison terroir, to training the next generation of viticulturists, and to creating viable jobs for local residents.

The Commonwealth is partnering with Madison County through the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund, which is administered by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Serviced. Governor Northam approved a $25,000 grant from the AFID Fund to secure the project for Virginia, which Madison County will match with local funds.

“Agriculture and agritourism are important economic drivers in Madison County,” said Chair of the Madison County Board of Supervisors Clay Jackson. “Businesses such as this further enhance our quality of life and we appreciate Revalation’s commitment to expanding their business in Madison County.”

“We are thrilled and honored to work with Revalation Vineyards on this venture,” said Madison County Economic Development and Tourism Director Tracey Gardner. “Their commitment to excellence and dedication to their wine is only matched by the outstanding panoramic views of the Hebron Valley.”

“This is great news for Revalation Vineyards and Madison County,” said Congressman Denver Riggleman. “Virginia’s agribusiness community has been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, but businesses like Revalation Vineyards show that Virginians remain industrious and strong.”

“Pairing our vibrant wine industry with the opportunities provided with the AFID program is a perfect match to grow jobs and agribusiness in Virginia,” said Sen. Emmett Hanger. “Madison boasts wonderful wineries which add to the economy and tourism experience for both locals and visitors. Today’s announcement at Revalation Vineyards is a wonderful way to highlight the celebration of Virginia’s Wine Month.”

“I congratulate Madison on their hard work securing this grant and know that they will use it to improve the lives of the citizens of Madison County,” said Del. Nick Freitas.

