Resurge Review 2020: Does it really work?

Weight loss is one of the major concerns of people of almost all ages today. People try various methods like starving, over or wrong ways of exercising, hardcore dieting, pill consumption, and many more. Alas! Nothing still works.

If you are of the notion that the unexplained weight gain, bad metabolism, and awkward belly fat seem to have no solution at all, then you are wrong. Resurge is here to solve all such problems of yours WITHOUT causing side effects in your body.

There are plenty of weight loss pills out in the market claiming to be the best. But one always wonders how to choose the right one and know if it is a reliable one.

The best way to know that is by reading this article which has been written after conducting a thorough research and see for yourself.

What is Resurge?

Resurge is a perfectly formulated all-natural product to help you lose extra weight and gain deep sleep. Weight and sleep? How they both are related, you might wonder!

About deep sleep

Around 70 million Americans are known to be having chronic sleep issues which is one of the main causes of obesity, stress, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases.

Deep sleep is the period during which a lot of important bodily functions take place. It is the stage during which the highest secretions of the growth hormone, tissue repairs, restoration of energy, etc, occur. It is a vital part for the body to function well and is hence needed for you to be physically and mentally fit.

Who created Resurge?

Resurge was formulated by Mr. John Barban, who is known for having an amazing, fit body. He has an undergraduate and a Masters degree in Human Biology and Nutrition from the University of Guelph (Ontario, Canada).

Not only that, at the University of Florida, he instructed exercise physiology after conducting further research. Being a certified kinesiologist, ie, helping people overcome anxiety and stress that may be affecting the body’s performance and causing injuries.

John holds personal training certifications by the CSEP, NSCA CSCS, ACE PT, etc as well.

While researching and developing sports and weight loss supplements for more than 8 years, he continues to formulate and develop such supplements for various brands like MuscleTech, NxLabs, Slimquick, BlueStar Nutraceuticals, Empowered Nutrition Products, etc.

At the University of Guelph, John worked as a varsity strength and conditioning coach for ice hockey for about 3 years. He is also knowledgeable in the field of biomechanics.

With the perfect educational background and professional training and working experiences, Mr. John has a spotless reputation in this field. Who better than him could develop an amazing product like Resurge?

How safe and reliable is Resurge?

It is worthwhile to note that Resurge pills are manufactured in the USA. It is also approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) certified facilities, which are unique to Resurge, unlike the other weight loss pills.

The approvals make Resurge a trustworthy product. It is also free of harmful additives, chemicals, toxins, and genetically modified organisms (GMOs).

Pros and cons

Pros

All the ingredients are natural

It is an exclusive vegetarian product

FDA approved and GMP certified

Helps you sleep better

Boosts metabolism

Reduces junk food cravings

Workout and strenuous exercise are unnecessary

Lifestyle or diet modifications are unnecessary

Available for purchase throughout the world

Cons

Only online purchase available, specifically in the official website

Unsuitable for pregnant and breastfeeding women

Not to be consumed by people under the age of 18

Contents of Resurge

Argіnіnе 1200 mg

Many studies have proved that arginine, an amino acid, when given to obese people, decreased fat levels.

A group of obese people were given arginine at a particular concentration after exercising and following a hypocaloric diet for 21 days. It was observed that their adipose fat mass and waist circumference decreased significantly and mean daily glucose profiles improved.

A study conducted on rats showed that L-arginine when supplemented to them benefitted them against hypertension caused due to REM sleep deprivation and also endothelial dysfunction.

Lуѕіnе 1200 mg

Lysine is an amino acid that cannot be synthesized by our human body and needs to be consumed externally.

When a specific dosage of lysine along with arginine was given to older women for around 12 weeks, it was seen that there was an increase in their limb circumference, leg strength, and handgrip strength. A reduction in fat was also noted.

A 20% increase in whole-body protein synthesis was also noted.

L-Thеаnіnе 200 mg

L-theanine is known to help in achieving normal sleep which leads to better brain development which in turn maintains good mental and cognitive health.

L-theanine also plays a role in increasing the dopamine levels and glycogen in the liver and decreasing serum urea and 5-hydroxytryptamine. This function when carried out in the body reduces physical fatigue of the body and makes you feel relaxed. All these factors help you get deep sleep.

Ashwagandha 150 mg

Ashwagandha is a herb grown in India, North Africa, and the Middle East. The Sanskrit word means “fragrance of horse” as it is believed to provide strength of that of a horse.

It is being used in India for centuries as an Ayurvedic medicine to treat many conditions like insomnia, joint pain, Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, stress, constipation, depression, diabetes, hypothyroidism, etc.

It is also known to reduce the amount of low-density cholesterol (LDL) and well known for its sleep-inducing properties. Ashwagandha plays a good role in giving you a peaceful sleep.

Pregnant ladies are not supposed to Resurge as Ashwagandha might induce abortion.

Hуdrоxуtrурtорhаn 100 mg and Mеlаtоnіn 10 mg

The pineal gland of the brain secretes the melatonin neurohormone in our body. The amino acid tryptophan gets converted into 5-hydroxytryptophan, which in turn gets converted into serotonin which later forms melatonin.

The suprachiasmatic nucleus (SCN) is a small part of the brain situated in the hypothalamus. Its function is to control circadian rhythms or sleep cycle. Melatonin is required to act on SCN so that the sleep duration, efficiency, and cycle are properly maintained.

Zinc 15 mg

The deficiency of zinc in humans is known to cause problems in the central nervous system (CNS), immune, and skeletal systems. Physical growth and development will be hindered.

A study was conducted on obese people after putting them on a caloric diet restriction. They were provided zinc supplements for 15 days. The results proved that there was a reduction in their waist and hip circumference, body weight, and also body mass index (BMI).

Magnesium 50 mg

Magnesium is a vital component of several reactions as it acts as a cofactor in those enzymatic reactions. Not only does it enhance insulin sensitivity, but it also plays a role in reducing unwanted fat and maintaining the fitness of the body.

A deficiency of magnesium may result in vitamin D deficiency, abnormal functioning of the parathyroid hormone, muscle cramps, etc.

Magnesium also helps you wake up with a positive energy, diminishing fatigue, and making your day productive.

How to take Resurge?

An hour before going to bed, take a pill of Resurge. Therefore, a bottle of Resurge will last you a month.

Do not wait for longer to go to bed after taking Resurge. It is also advised that you do not use automobiles or heavy machines up to 8 hours after taking it.

Clear instructions come along with the package, so do not worry about it. It will be easy to read and understand them.

Side effects

As said earlier, Resurge is made up of only natural ingredients. However, it is not supposed to be consumed by pregnant and breastfeeding women. Youngsters below the age of 18 must also not take Resurge.

If you ensure to take the recommended dosage of the pill and follow the instructions given, you will not experience any side effects.

Do not consume this product with alcohol as it may not work and also have other effects. Although no major side effects have been noticed so far, it is advised that you consult your physician if you have any health disorders before taking Resurge.

Customer experience

Here is a review that was shared by an existing customer:

I read the review of Resurge by Health Care Business Today and recommended it to a friend, who is 40 years old and his weight was above normal just a couple of months ago. He had belly fat and unwanted fat in other parts of his body. I came across Resurge while I was looking for solutions online. I also read about many other similar products online, but they were either steroids, made of artificial substances which are harmful to the body, or those with no approval from the FDA.

Resurge, after thorough research, seemed to be quite promising to me. So I recommended it to my friend, since he did not have any health issues. We were ready to explore other products if this did not work.

Surprisingly, Resurge worked and made its claims true. Initial 2 weeks did not yield any noticeable changes, but gradually, after a couple of weeks, my friend shed a lot of weight and looked slim and fit.

Conclusion: Would we recommend it?

Absolutely yes! Because a) Resurge is all-natural and B) You do not have to put in extra efforts like strenuous exercising or hardcore dieting, which you must focus on if you are going with other products in the market.

Resurge is a promising weight loss product that not only curbs unwanted fat and brings you back into shape, but also solves your sleeping issues and helps you achieve deep sleep.

Pricing of Resurge: Is it affordable?

A month’s supply will normally cost you $297, but there is an 80% bonanza cut over the price due to which it is available for only $49.

A better option would be to buy a 90-day supply, costing $117, saving you $30. However, the best idea would be to purchase 6 bottles, ie, a 180-day supply which is priced at just $204! Note that the prices quoted here are excluding the shipping cost.

It’s showering offers! This 80% discount offer is limited, so hurry up and order your package before the amazing offer ends.

Shipping and return policy

Once you place an order for Resurge, the package will be shipped within 5 to 7 business days through the most reliable carriers like FedEx or UPS, provided the delivery address is in the US or Canada. For orders placed other than these regions, it will take 8 to 15 business days along with some time for customs clearance.

If for any reason you are unsatisfied with Resurge, you may return it. If you return the item(s) within 60 days from the date you received it, you will receive a guaranteed full refund. The refund will be given within 2 days of receiving the returned item. However, you should ensure that the items are not damaged.

While you ensure you send an undamaged item, you should also bear the return shipping and handling costs. Send the item back with the following details: Your full name, email address, ClickBank email invoice, and order number.

Frequently Asked Questions

I am 16 years old and obese. Can I take Resurge?

No. Resurge must be taken only by people of 18 years and older.

Is Resurge available at pharmacy stores?

No. Resurge is available only online.

How can I contact customer support?

You can email the customer support at support@resurge.com anytime for queries.

Are there hidden charges apart from the ones mentioned in the website?

Absolutely not! All you have to do is make a payment on the official website of Resurge, and you are good to go. There will not be any extra charges after that.

How many pills of Resurge must I consume in a day?

Take 1 pill per day before going to bed.

I am already on a sleep-inducing medication. Can I take Resurge?

It is recommended that you take your doctor’s advice before taking Resurge, as it may further induce sleep which may be fatal.

Can Resurge cause any allergies?

Since Resurge contains only natural products, there have not been any complaints of allergy so far.

How to store Resurge pills?

The bottles must be stored between 60°F and 80°F. That way, the pills will remain fresh enough to be consumed.

