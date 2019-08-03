Resurfacing scheduled on Route 53 in Albemarle County

Published Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, 8:05 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Motorists traveling at night next week on Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) near Route 20 (Scottsville Road) in Albemarle County will need to take a detour while the VDOT resurfaces the area where crews replaced seven pipes.

Route 53 will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly Aug. 5 through the evening of Aug. 8. Weather permitting, the work will be complete by 6 a.m. Aug. 9.

The road will be closed nightly between Michie Tavern Lane and Monticello Loop while crews mill and pave the road.

Overnight and early morning travelers are advised to follow the posted detour. Motorists traveling east of Monticello are advised to use Route 732 (Milton Road) to Route 729 (North Milton Road) to westbound Route 250 (Richmond Road) to westbound Interstate 64 to exit 121 to southbound Route 20 which carries traffic back to Route 53. Traffic west of Monticello should reverse the detour.

Local traffic may use alternate routes to get around the closure.

Updates and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. Local updates are also posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp.

Like this: Like Loading...