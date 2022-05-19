Reservoir Street signal optimization results show improvements

Traffic corridor timing saves drivers in Harrisonburg time and money. For commuters who use Reservoir Street, this is great news.

Harrisonburg Public Works and Kimley-Horn consultants implemented a signal optimization plan along the Reservoir Street corridor from Martin Luther King Jr. Way to Stonewall Drive to enhance seven signalized intersections.

The results of these changes are in, and the updates have shown improvements for commuters.

Reservoir Street improvement results:

Reduced annual travel time during peak periods by 87,604 hours

Decreased travel time by 37 percent

Estimated annual cost savings (fuel and travel time) of $2,001,114

Decreased number of stops by 83 percent

CO2 reduction of 14,897 lbs/yr

“This service improvement saves our Harrisonburg commuters time, money, and wear and tear on their vehicles,” Harrisonburg Public Works Director Tom Hartman said. “It also makes traffic flow more efficient through our city.”

Traffic corridor timing plans are updated every few years to adjust for changes in motorists’ driving habits and traffic flows. Public Works has implemented a number of Traffic Signal Coordination and Optimization projects across the city recently, improving timing and travel time on South Main Street, Port Republic Road, East Market Street and High Street.

