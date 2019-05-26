Researcher to lead new McGuire VA cancer center, veterans health at VCU Massey Cancer Center

Ronald B. Gartenhaus, M.D., an expert in molecular and structural biology and an accomplished cancer researcher, has been named the inaugural director of a new cancer center at McGuire Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Gartenhaus also will serve as associate director for veterans health at VCU Massey Cancer Center and professor in the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine. Gartenhaus will begin his appointment July 1.

Gartenhaus comes to Richmond from the University of Maryland and the Baltimore Veterans Affairs Medical Center, where he most recently served as co-leader of the molecular and structural biology program at the University of Maryland’s Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center and supervisor of Hematologic Malignancy Clinics at the Baltimore Veterans Affairs Medical Center. He also is a professor of medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and member of the joint program in biochemistry and molecular biology at the University of Maryland Graduate School.

“We are extremely pleased that this national search has brought Dr. Gartenhaus to this innovative and much-needed major leadership role at the McGuire VAMC,” said Julie Beales, M.D., Ph.D., chief of staff of the McGuire VAMC. “Ron is a remarkably accomplished researcher and team player who has successfully bridged the academic and VA setting.”

“The appointment of Dr. Gartenhaus is a tremendous opportunity to build upon the longstanding collaborations between VCU Massey Cancer Center and the McGuire VA Medical Center and the work of many of our jointly appointed researchers,” said Gordon D. Ginder, M.D., director of VCU Massey Cancer Center. “We look forward to Dr. Gartenhaus’ leadership in delivering advanced cancer care for veterans at the McGuire VAMC, at Massey and throughout Virginia.”

David Cifu, M.D., who led the search committee for this recruitment and is the chair of the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and associate dean of innovation and system integration at the VCU School of Medicine, added: “We look forward with great enthusiasm to his leadership in bringing an integrative approach to oncologic care for our veterans both at the McGuire VAMC and in close partnership with the Massey Cancer Center, and in our community.”

In his new roles, Gartenhaus will recruit and lead an interdisciplinary team of oncologic specialists and care providers. He will help design the structure and function of a new outpatient cancer center to be built on the McGuire VAMC campus, while also integrating all inpatient, outpatient and home-based oncologic services for veterans across the Veteran Integrated Service Network. The McGuire VAMC cancer program will work in close collaboration with National Cancer Center-designated Massey Cancer Center in both clinical and basic research, and Gartenhaus will take on the role as associate director for veterans health within Massey to help coordinate and enhance cancer research and care for veterans across state sites.

