Republican Party of Virginia announces order of 2021 convention ballot
The Republican Party of Virginia announced today that it has determined the order in which the names of candidates for the Republican nomination for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general will appear on the May 8 State Convention ballot by random lottery.
The order the names will appear on the ballot is as follows:
Governor
- Glenn A. Youngkin
- Amanda Freeman Chase
- Kirkland “Kirk” Cox
- Peter Doran
- Sergio de la Peña
- Peter A. “Pete” Snyder
- Octavia L. Johnson
Lieutenant Governor
- Lance R. Allen
- Timothy D. “Tim” Hugo
- Maeve T. Rigler
- Glenn R. Davis, Jr.
- Puneet Ahluwalia
- Winsome E. Sears
Attorney General
- C.L. “Chuck” Smith, Jr.
- Jason S. Miyares
- Jack White
- Leslie Haley
“The Republican Party of Virginia thanks all 17 campaigns for statewide office for participating in this process,” RPV Chairman Rich Anderson said. “I also sincerely appreciate the leadership of Chairwoman Renee Maxey of our RPV Convention Nominations Committee for the transparent way in which she has led her committee in its deliberations, followed by today’s process. I have great hope in the future of our Commonwealth with so many strong and incredible Republican candidates who have thrown their hats in the ring and are ready to take on the Democrats and their harmful agenda. We look forward to our State Convention and taking back Virginia on Election Day, 2021.”