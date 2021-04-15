Republican Party of Virginia announces order of 2021 convention ballot

The Republican Party of Virginia announced today that it has determined the order in which the names of candidates for the Republican nomination for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general will appear on the May 8 State Convention ballot by random lottery.

The order the names will appear on the ballot is as follows:

Governor

Glenn A. Youngkin Amanda Freeman Chase Kirkland “Kirk” Cox Peter Doran Sergio de la Peña Peter A. “Pete” Snyder Octavia L. Johnson

Lieutenant Governor

Lance R. Allen Timothy D. “Tim” Hugo Maeve T. Rigler Glenn R. Davis, Jr. Puneet Ahluwalia Winsome E. Sears

Attorney General

C.L. “Chuck” Smith, Jr. Jason S. Miyares Jack White Leslie Haley

“The Republican Party of Virginia thanks all 17 campaigns for statewide office for participating in this process,” RPV Chairman Rich Anderson said. “I also sincerely appreciate the leadership of Chairwoman Renee Maxey of our RPV Convention Nominations Committee for the transparent way in which she has led her committee in its deliberations, followed by today’s process. I have great hope in the future of our Commonwealth with so many strong and incredible Republican candidates who have thrown their hats in the ring and are ready to take on the Democrats and their harmful agenda. We look forward to our State Convention and taking back Virginia on Election Day, 2021.”

