Representatives press administration to improve testing, contact tracing infrastructure

Published Wednesday, Apr. 29, 2020, 7:50 pm

Congressman Don Beyer, D-Va., is leading a House effort demanding improved testing and contact tracing infrastructure in order to manage COVID-19.

The effort is citing an inadequate and opaque response by the Trump administration that is insufficient to prevent epidemic spread and reopen the economy.

The group is demanding answers to increase transparency, accountability, and improve management of the novel coronavirus.

“Until a vaccine or viable treatment strategy is developed, ongoing testing, isolation, monitoring, and contact tracing is necessary to contain the epidemic, prevent future spikes, and reopen the economy. Despite the surge in private lab capacity and work by our local public health professionals, we have not built up sufficient testing and contact tracing capabilities to adequately manage the novel coronavirus,” reads a letter from Beyer that you can read in its entirety here.

